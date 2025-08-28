 Nongshim to launch limited-edition ramyeon inspired by Netflix's Kpop Demon Hunters
Nongshim to launch limited-edition ramyeon inspired by Netflix's Kpop Demon Hunters

Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 16:12
Limited edition Shin Ramyun cup noodles modeled after the noodles eaten by characters of the Netflix animated film ″KPop Demon Hunters″ within the film, launched by Nongshim [NONGSHIM]

Nongshim will release a limited-edition ramyeon inspired by the Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” the company said Thursday, extending a collaboration that began on Aug. 20.
 
The product mirrors the ramyeon that appears in the film, which Korean fans quickly compared to Nongshim’s Shin Ramyun. The special set features Shin Ramyun cup noodles decorated with images of the film’s main characters — Rumi, Mira and Zoey. Each six-cup package includes two designs per character.
 
 

A total of 1,000 sets will be available for preorder through Nongshim Mall starting at 10 a.m. on Friday. Customers who leave reviews will have the chance to win additional gift sets.
 
The collaboration comes in response to fan enthusiasm after the film’s characters were shown eating Korean food, including ramyeon reminiscent of Shin Ramyun, ahead of a key performance.
 
A promotional image announcing the pre-orders of a limited-edition ramyeon product inspired by the Netflix animated film ″KPop Demon Hunters″ [NONGSHIM]

“Since the film’s release, we’ve seen a surge of design requests through our customized ordering service, which led us to prepare this special product,” a Nongshim official said.
 
The company added that it plans to expand activities promoting its brand through tie-ins with “KPop Demon Hunters.”
 
In addition to the limited sets, Nongshim will run a month-long sales promotion at large retailers nationwide starting later this month, featuring Shin Ramyun, Saeukkang and other products with “KPop Demon Hunters” character designs. Specific details will vary by distributor, Nongshim said.
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
