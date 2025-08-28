Samsung announces upcoming Galaxy event for product unveilings in Berlin

Samsung Electronics is set to unveil the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone and the Galaxy Tab S11 tablet next month ahead of a major German electronics exhibition, industry sources said Thursday.The Korean tech giant sent invitations to journalists earlier in the day for their "Samsung Galaxy Event: Introducing the Galaxy AI Experience to Our Latest Innovations," which will take place Sept. 4 in Berlin, a day ahead of the kickoff of IFA 2025."Join us on Sept. 4 to discover a more seamless mobile experience across a wider range of devices, from premium AI tablet to the newest member of the Galaxy S25 family," the company said without providing further details.Industry watchers believe the latest products will include the Fan Edition, or Samsung's more affordable lineup, of the flagship Galaxy S25 smartphone, along with the Galaxy Tab S11 tablet.Yonhap