 Seoul Beauty Week begins at Dongdaemun Design Plaza
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Seoul Beauty Week begins at Dongdaemun Design Plaza

Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 17:54
Influencers look at the exhibition booth at the 2025 Seoul Beauty Week, held at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul. [YONHAP]

Influencers look at the exhibition booth at the 2025 Seoul Beauty Week, held at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul. [YONHAP]


Seoul Beauty Week opened on Thursday at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in central Seoul.

The exhibition, organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, will take place until Sunday and will feature 296 beauty and beauty tech firms alongside 250 buyers.

Notable firms joining Seoul Beauty Week include the AmorePacific Foundation, Kolmar Korea, Amazon Korea and beauty creator management company Leferi.
 
There will be different seminar sessions, a K-beauty makeup show and talk concerts held throughout the days.
 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags seoul beauty week k-beauty DDP

More in Industry

Bessent's remark on stakes in shipbuilders rattles 'MASGA' firms

Seoul Beauty Week begins at Dongdaemun Design Plaza

Nongshim to launch limited-edition ramyeon inspired by Netflix's Kpop Demon Hunters

OpenAI expands global presence with new office opening in Korea

Samsung announces upcoming Galaxy event for product unveilings in Berlin

Related Stories

Seoul's Mayor Oh aims to make city a global beauty hub

APR leapfrogs Amorepacific to become Korea's most valuable cosmetics brand

Style seekers assemble as 'Korea Beauty Festival' kicks off with events across Seoul

Sustainability takes center stage at Seoul Fashion Week

Smaller K-beauty brands win big abroad as premium labels falter
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)