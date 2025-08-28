Seoul Beauty Week begins at Dongdaemun Design Plaza
Seoul Beauty Week opened on Thursday at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in central Seoul.
The exhibition, organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, will take place until Sunday and will feature 296 beauty and beauty tech firms alongside 250 buyers.
Notable firms joining Seoul Beauty Week include the AmorePacific Foundation, Kolmar Korea, Amazon Korea and beauty creator management company Leferi.
There will be different seminar sessions, a K-beauty makeup show and talk concerts held throughout the days.
