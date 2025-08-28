LG to unveil 2 new robot vacuums at IFA 2025
Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 18:49 Updated: 28 Aug. 2025, 19:11
LG Electronics will unveil two new robot vacuum cleaners at Europe’s largest consumer electronics fair, IFA 2025, in September — a move that could set up a showdown with Chinese manufacturers that currently dominate the Korean market.
The Korean tech giant announced Thursday that it will showcase two models — the built-in “Hidden Station” and the freestanding “Objet Station” — in Berlin on Sept. 5.
Designed with minimalist aesthetics in mind, the Hidden Station can be installed in the recessed kickspace under a kitchen sink, a space that is typically unused. The robotic vacuum remains hidden from view, preserving a clean kitchen appearance. Equipped with an automatic sliding door, the device enters and exits the station autonomously at the start and end of each cleaning session.
The station was redesigned to reduce the size and increase integration, bringing its height down from 50 centimeters (19 inches) to approximately 15 centimeters, according to LG Electronics. The Objet Station resembles a side table, designed for seamless placement in living rooms or bedrooms. In both models, the vacuum docks inside the station and remains out of sight when not in use.
Both vacuums handle sweeping, mopping and the cleaning and drying of used mop pads without user intervention. Notably, LG Electronics says these are the first robot vacuums to feature steam functionality in both the main unit and docking station — enhancing cleaning power and hygiene.
The robot heats water internally to create steam in real time, which is then sprayed onto floors via the mop. LG's proprietary AI-based object recognition is built in to help navigation, and a new voice control feature allows the vacuum to operate based on simple spoken commands — such as “start cleaning” or “stop” — even without an internet connection.
Chinese companies currently control more than 70 percent of Korea's robot vacuum market, according to industry estimates. Longtime players like Roborock and Ecovacs are joined by rising brands such as Dreame, Mova and Xiaomi, all of which are investing heavily in both online and offline retail channels in Korea.
Chinese firms view Korea as both a blue ocean and a rigorous test bed. Korean consumers are highly trend-sensitive and demanding, which makes the market a great place to objectively evaluate a product and its brand, according to Braden Lee, head of Asia-Pacific marketing for Mova, on Aug. 20.
Market research firm Grand View Research projects that the Korean robot vacuum market — worth 440 billion won ($317 million) in 2024 — will grow more than 24 percent annually through 2030.
LG Electronics said the new vacuums were developed through a joint development and manufacturing (JDM) partnership with a Chinese company, a method used in its previous models as well.
“While the software and key component technologies were all designed and developed by LG, we chose to leverage China’s manufacturing scale and infrastructure to enhance global cost competitiveness,” an LG representative said.
With many Korean consumers now less hesitant to purchase Chinese brands, industry insiders are closely watching whether LG’s JDM-produced devices will appeal to local buyers.
Samsung Electronics is also expected to launch a new robot vacuum later this year. The company said Tuesday that the upcoming model has been certified by global testing and certification firm TUV Nord for Internet of Things security.
As cybersecurity concerns have recently emerged over Chinese robot vacuums — and with Europe and other regions moving to tighten security standards — Samsung hopes the certification will give it an edge in the global market.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
