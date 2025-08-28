OpenAI expands global presence with new office opening in Korea

The Seoul branch of U.S. AI company OpenAI is set to open next month as part of the company's push for the Korean market, industry sources said Thursday.OpenAI Korea will hold a press conference on Sept. 10, which is expected to serve as its official launch event, according to sources.At the event, Jason Kwon, chief strategy officer (CSO) at OpenAI, is scheduled to present the company's vision and strategies for Korea. He is also expected to introduce the head of OpenAI Korea, a position that is reportedly still in the hiring process.Since announcing its plan to establish a Seoul office in May, OpenAI Korea has been actively recruiting for its local team.The Korean office is part of OpenAI's global expansion, as the operator of the AI chatbot ChatGPT has launched 11 new offices in major cities including Paris, Brussels, Singapore, London, Dublin and Tokyo in recent years.Korea has become one of OpenAI's fastest-growing markets, ranking second only to the United States in the number of paid ChatGPT subscribers.Yonhap