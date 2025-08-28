Forget 'just one.' Cocktail courses are the new trend in Seoul's bar scene.
Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 07:00
-
- WOO JI-WON
At the M29 in western Seoul's Fairmont Ambassador Seoul, mixologists take the authentic approach of omakase — meaning “I will leave it up to you” — by spontaneously creating a course of cocktails tailored to each guest’s taste. The intimate H. Bar within central Seoul's Four Seasons Hotel Seoul adopts a set course style, similar to that found at high-end sushi restaurants, where diners enjoy a sequence of predesigned special offerings.
Both recently launched, M29 and H. Bar differ in approach but share the common ground of offering highly unique cocktail courses, experiences that are rare not only in Korea but also globally. The Korea JoongAng Daily visited both to explore and compare this new way of serving cocktails.
M29: Spontaneity in a glass
“Sometimes, I know from the first what I want to create, and sometimes, I just have no idea,” said Raphael Halimi, one of the mixologists who leads the cocktail omakase course at M29. “But there is no same recipe.”
Here, drinks are customized for each guest by mixologists through conversation, which is why the course is offered only at the bar counter.
Guests can choose between a two- or three-course cocktail omakase, at 56,000 won ($40) and 76,000 won respectively. Food pairings are also available at an additional cost, priced at 38,000 won for two courses and 58,000 won for three.
At the beginning of the course, guests are greeted with a welcome drink — sparkling wine or whiskey — alongside finger foods, dried jujube chips and mala-seasoned lamb. The mixologist then starts a light conversation and gradually draws out the guest’s cocktail preferences.
This reporter made a very specific request. “Something very unique and special, even spicy.”
So came the first drink, Paris in Seoul. The name fit perfectly, combining Korean spirits — Hwayo soju and Kori herbal gin — with French liqueurs, lemon juice and a drop of peperoncino solution. Sweet and sour flavors from the lemon juice and liqueurs were slightly strong at first but were soon followed by a spicy kick that lingered at the back of the throat and spread warmly in the stomach.
Mission one of obtaining a spicy drink was accomplished. Now came the challenge of requesting something completely new right on the spot.
Halimi poured rum and citrus into a jigger, added some lime and a dash of balsamic vinegar, before finishing off with two small flowers as decoration. The presentation was quite plain, but the taste was completely new — with a unique tang coming from the lime and vinegar, tasting unlike anything else.
Watching a mixologist invent a drink right in front of you is fun and engaging, and each creation sparks curiosity. The mixologist can change depending on who has a shift that day.
As part of the three-course gourmet pairing, the cocktail was served with morel and black truffle pasta, with richness that balanced its acidity. All food pairings are in fact chosen by the mixologist, who decides among some options what will best complement each drink.
Omakase-style bars are still quite rare worldwide, including in France, where the 26-year-old bartender is from, according to him.
For the finale, the mixologist created a dessert cocktail to pair with a dense chocolate cake, the final dish of the gourmet pairing. His first time making it, the cocktail mixed coffee-flavored whiskey, espresso and milk, and was served with a stick of cherries inside a flower-shaped cup. It tasted just like caramel milk with only a faint trace of alcohol.
Unlike typical omakase restaurants, where guests usually leave as soon as the course ends, M29 has no time limit. The pace is also up to you and the next cocktail is prepared only when you are ready.
H. Bar: A two-hour spectacle
H. Bar offers an eight-cocktail course in a lab-themed private room that seats only eight guests at a time. Inside the dimly lit space with a mysterious glow, shelves of flasks filled with spirits line the walls. The staff welcome you in lab coats, making it feel as if you’ve come to conduct an experiment.
The cocktails at H. Bar push creativity to the extreme. One of the cocktails, Dual Daiquiri, features a pouch of bokbunja (Korean black raspberry wine) inside rum mixed with Chundo nectarine. When you take a sip, the pouch easily pops, filling the mouth with sweet bokbunja. Another highlight is the Sgroppino, a cocktail–sorbet, meant to be eaten with a spoon.
Seasonal fruits take center stage in many of H. Bar’s cocktails, with every drink showcasing the best produce of the summer. One of the most inventive creations is Tomato Journey. Red, green and yellow handmade tomato sauces are placed on the plate, with each reflecting a different country's signature dishes: Italian pasta, Mexican salsa and Indian curry. Guests are to taste each sauce with the drink, creating three distinct cultural flavors.
Because each drink in the course is crafted with much thought and time, every detail shines — from the choice of glassware to the names, which sometimes take a playful turn. Matcha Latte, for example, contains no matcha at all. Instead, basil provides the color and aroma, while Korean pear, apple mint and pine nut milk create a complex flavor.
Reservations are required, with the service available twice a day, at 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., from Thursday through Saturday.
