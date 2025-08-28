More in Food & Travel

Watery tomb of the king who returned as a dragon to protect the nation

Forget 'just one.' Cocktail courses are the new trend in Seoul's bar scene.

Ceviche 210 brings the taste of Peru to Pyeongtaek

Too hot? These cold Korean dishes will cool you down in no time.

Ceviche is not just a food, it's an expression of Peru, says ambassador