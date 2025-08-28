Nexon, Netmarble add new characters based on K-pop idols to games
Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 17:25
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Sudden Attack players can now unlock new characters based on singer Kwon Eun-bi and Billlie member Tsuki, Nexon said Thursday.
The game developer teased that it will hold numerous in-game events to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the online first-person shooter’s release.
Netmarble, another game developer, has added new characters, or hunters, based on girl group i-dle members Minnie, Soyeon and Yuqi for the action role-playing game Solo Leveling: Arise.
The group previously collaborated with the game earlier this year with the song, “Arise.”
Kwon debuted as a singer in 2014 and was later active as a member of project girl group IZ*ONE from 2018 to 2021. The group was formed through the Mnet competition show “Produce 48” (2018) and has released songs such as “La Vie en Rose” (2018), “Fiesta” (2020) and “Panorama” (2020). Kwon is best known for her performances at the annual "Waterbomb" music festival.
Tsuki debuted as a member of girl group Billlie in 2021 with the EP “The Billage of Perception: Chapter One.” The group has released songs like “GingaMingaYo (The Strange World)” (2022), “Ring Ma Bell (What a Wonderful World)” (2022) and “Remembrance Candy” (2024).
i-dle debuted in 2018 with the song “Latata” and has seen success with songs including “Oh My God” (2020), “Tomboy” (2022) and “Nxde” (2022).
BY SHIN MIN-HEE
