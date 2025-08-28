A painful assignment, a source of sustenance (KOR)

When mathematician Carl Friedrich Gauss, often called the “prince of mathematics,” died in 1855, he left a peculiar request: He wanted a regular 17-gon inscribed on his tombstone when he died.Gauss had solved the construction of a regular 17-sided polygon when he was just 18, cracking a problem that had eluded mathematicians for centuries. The discovery made him a prodigy. His wish to see it engraved on his tombstone reflected a lifelong attachment. Yet the request was not fulfilled. Carving such a precise figure into stone proved too difficult.The citizens of Braunschweig, his hometown in what is now Germany, took offense. Could the final wish of their most celebrated native not be honored? Seeking an alternative, they drew 17 evenly spaced points along a circle. Fearing that connecting the dots would only resemble another circle, they instead linked the points in wedge-like patterns, producing an image reminiscent of a blazing sun. The design was engraved at the base of Gauss’s statue. His wish was not fully granted, but the devotion behind the gesture was evident. Some later remarked that a formula, like the one engraved on Stephen Hawking’s memorial, might have sufficed. But the formula for the 17-gon bristles with square roots, hardly suitable for stone.A century earlier, Basel-born Jakob Bernoulli, another renowned mathematician, had also left instructions for his tombstone. Proud of his work on the logarithmic spiral, he requested that the curve be carved into his grave marker. Instead, the sculptor mistakenly engraved an Archimedean spiral, whose arms are evenly spaced rather than increasingly wide. Today, such a mistake might warrant a refund. The sculptor, however, defended himself, insisting, “A spiral is a spiral.”Ancient anecdotes go further. The epitaph of Diophantus, the Greek mathematician, reportedly presented a riddle in algebraic form, requiring solvers to deduce his age from the problem. Even in death, the mathematician left behind a challenge.The theme is clear: Mathematicians, in life and after, seem unable to resist leaving assignments. Yet it raises a broader question. What would a world without assignments look like? Would life be perpetually joyful or unbearably dull?Futurologists have warned that the end of humanity might come not through war or catastrophe but through boredom, when minds lose purpose. If so, the troublesome assignments of life — mathematical or otherwise — may be what sustain us.“내가 죽으면 묘비에 정 17각형을 새겨 주시오.” 수학의 왕으로 불리는 가우스(1777~1855)가 남겼던 유언이다. 가우스는 오랜 세월 미해결 난제였던 ‘정 17각형 작도 문제’를 18살에 풀어 일약 스타가 되었다. 이에 대한 애착이 얼마나 컸으면 유언으로 남겼을까. 하지만 이 유언은 들어주지 못했다. 비석에 정 17각형을 새기기가 어려웠다. 이에 가우스의 고향인 브라운슈바이크 사람들이 화가 났다. 위대한 수학자의 그 정도 유언도 들어주지 못한단 말인가! 그들은 가우스의 유언을 지킬 방법을 따로 찾는다. 일단 원을 17등분 하여 17개의 점을 찍었다. 점들이 너무 촘촘해서 이를 연결하면 원처럼 보일까 봐 점들을 쐐기 모양으로 연결해서 불타는 태양 이미지를 만들었다. 그리고 가우스의 동상을 세워 발판 옆에 이를 새겨 넣었다. 유언을 그대로 따르진 못했지만, 그 정성이 갸륵하다. 차라리 스티븐 호킹의 묘비처럼 식을 새겨 넣었으면 어땠을까. 하지만 정 17각형 식엔 근호가 겹겹으로 나온다. 약간 어지러워 보였을 것이다.한편 바젤 출신의 야코프 베르누이(1654~1705)는 로그나선에 관한 자신의 연구를 자랑스럽게 여겨 묘비에 로그나선을 새겨달라고 유언했다. 그러나 애석하게도 그의 묘비엔 나선 팔의 간격이 점점 커지는 로그나선 대신 그 간격이 일정한 아르키메데스 나선이 새겨졌다. 요즘 같으면 반품 대상이다. 그러나 조각가는 불평한다. 나선이 다 거기서 거기 아니오? 그 정도는 애교다. 고대 그리스 수학자 디오판토스의 사라진 묘비에는 아예 그의 나이를 알아맞히는 방정식 문제를 적어 놓았다고 전해진다. 도대체 수학자는 왜 죽어서도 괴로운 숙제를 내는가.그런데 곰곰이 생각해보자. 숙제 없는 세상이 어떨지. 늘 신날까, 아니면 좀 무료할까. 미래학자들은 얘기한다. 인류의 종말은 인류가 무료해져 정신이 무기력해질 때 찾아올 거라고. 그러니 인생의 괴로운 숙제 또한 우리를 지탱해주는 버팀목이 아니겠는가.