Time to prepare for a comprehensive, future-oriented Korea-U.S. alliance (KOR)

President Lee Jae Myung returned early this morning from a six-day trip to Japan and the United States. His summit with U.S. President Donald Trump drew positive assessments while his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru restored "Shuttle Diplomacy" and laid a foundation for rebuilding bilateral trust. Another notable outcome was the shared commitment to future-oriented goals among Korea, the United States and Japan.The visit was widely regarded as Lee’s first major diplomatic test. For the government to sustain that evaluation, follow-up steps will be critical. Achievements must translate into concrete benefits in trade and security to prove that the scenes at the White House were not one-time events.Above all, the Korea-U.S. alliance must be modernized beyond its traditional military and security focus. As Trump remarked that “America’s shipbuilding industry has collapsed,” the Korean sector is well positioned for partnership. The alliance could also leverage Korea’s intermediary role in talks between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Nuclear energy offers another avenue, with the United States providing core technology and Korea recognized for construction capabilities.Lee underlined this vision during a visit to Hanwha Philly Shipyard, the final stop of his trip. He said the 72-year-old alliance “will open a new chapter as a future-oriented comprehensive strategic partnership that combines security, economy and technology.” Washington continues to press Seoul for greater responsibility in security, asking why America should protect an affluent country. The alliance must now evolve from a one-sided arrangement into a reciprocal partnership.For Korea to stand as a confident partner in this new alliance, it must rise from a middle power to a global leader. That requires strengthening both security and the economy. Building self-reliance while forging an alliance befitting national stature can no longer be delayed.John Hamre, president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told a forum co-hosted by the JoongAng Ilbo on Aug. 26 that “Korea is an economic powerhouse, a cultural leader, and its military ranks third or fourth globally, but it still thinks of itself as a small nation. It should move beyond being a regional power to become a global leader.”Maximizing strengths, addressing weaknesses and elevating the Korea-U.S. alliance to the next stage is now more urgent than ever. The guiding principle must be national interest, not ideology or partisan lines.이재명 대통령이 3박6일간의 일본·미국 순방을 마치고 오늘 새벽 귀국했다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과의 한·미 정상회담은 성공적이었다는 평가가 뒤따른다. 이시바 시게루(石破茂) 일본 총리와의 회담에서는 중단됐던 셔틀외교를 복원하는 등 한·일 신뢰 회복의 청사진을 마련했다. 이번 순방을 통해 한·미·일 3국의 미래지향적 목표를 공유한 점도 중요한 성과다. 실용외교를 내세운 이재명 정부가 사실상의 첫 외교 시험대를 성공적으로 통과했다는 평가를 이어가기 위해선 앞으로의 후속 조치가 더욱 중요하다. 성과는 통상·안보 분야에서 국익을 극대화하는 결과로 이어질 때 비로소 완성된다. 백악관에서 보여준 장면들이 일회성 이벤트가 아니라는 점을 증명해야 한다.무엇보다 군사와 안보 분야에 국한됐던 한·미 동맹을 국격과 시대 흐름에 맞게 현대화할 필요가 있다. 트럼프 대통령이 “미국의 조선업은 황폐해졌다”고 언급했듯 한국이 경쟁력을 가진 조선산업은 한·미 협력의 든든한 분야다. 트럼프 대통령과 김정은 국무위원장의 회담 중재 등을 통해 북한 문제를 카드로 쓸 수도 있다. 원자력발전소 건설도 미국이 원천 기술을 갖고 있고, 한국이 시공 능력을 인정받고 있는 만큼 양국이 윈윈할 수 있는 영역이다.이 대통령은 순방 마지막 일정으로 한화오션의 필라델피아 필리조선소를 방문했다. 이 자리에서 “72년 역사의 한·미 동맹은 안보 동맹, 경제 동맹, 기술 동맹이 합쳐진 ‘미래형 포괄적 전략동맹’의 새 장을 열게 될 것”이라고 강조했다.미국은 “잘사는 나라(한국)를 왜 미국이 지켜줘야 하냐”는 압박과 함께 안보 분야에서 한국의 역할 증대를 주문하고 있다. 한·미 동맹은 이제 누가 누구를 일방적으로 지켜줬던 관계를 넘어, 서로가 도움을 주고받는 전략 동맹으로 발전해야 한다. 이 대통령이 밝힌 대로 군사와 안보를 넘어선 포괄적인 전략동맹을 준비할 때다.한국이 새로운 한·미 동맹의 당당한 파트너가 되기 위해서는 중견 국가를 넘어 글로벌 주요 국가의 위상을 확보해야 한다. 이를 위해서는 안보와 경제 측면에서 업그레이드가 급선무다. 자강력을 키우면서 국격에 걸맞은 동맹을 구축하는 작업은 더 이상 미룰 수 없는 과제다.미국 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS)의 존 햄리 소장은 그제(26일) 중앙일보와 공동 주최한 포럼에서 “한국은 경제 대국이자 문화강국이며, 군사력도 세계 3~4위 규모임에도 스스로를 작은 나라로 생각하는 경향이 있지만, 지역 강국을 넘어 글로벌 리더가 돼야 한다”고 말했다.우리의 강점을 극대화하고 부족한 부분을 보완해 한·미 동맹을 새로운 단계로 발전시키는 노력이 그 어느 때보다 절실하다. 그 과정에서 중요한 것은 이념이나 진영 논리가 아니라 국익이라는 점을 잊지 말아야 한다.