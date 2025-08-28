Psy under investigation for receiving drugs without in-person consultations
Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 10:01 Updated: 28 Aug. 2025, 10:22
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Singer Psy is under investigation for allegedly receiving prescriptions of psychotropic drugs without attending in-person consultations, according to police on Thursday.
Authorities from the Seoul Seodaemun Police Station are investigating both Psy, whose real name is Park Jae-sang, and a university hospital physician who reportedly issued the prescriptions.
Police believe Psy received prescriptions for the controlled medications Xanax and Stilnox from a hospital in Seoul from 2022 through this year, despite not attending face-to-face medical appointments.
Xanax and Stilnox are psychotropic medications commonly used to treat anxiety, insomnia and related disorders, but Xanax can cause sedation, memory issues and addiction with long-term or unsupervised use. Stilnox, a sleep aid, can lead to abnormal behaviors during sleep and has been linked to dependence and withdrawal symptoms.
Psy's manager allegedly picked up the drugs on the singer's behalf. Police recently searched the hospital to obtain related medical records.
Under Korean law, prescriptions for psychotropic medications must follow an in-person consultation. Remote prescriptions for drugs such as Xanax and Stilnox have been prohibited since 2021 due to addictive properties.
The drugs must be collected by the patient directly, except in rare, regulated cases where close family members or caregivers can pick them up.
“It was clearly a mistake to have the prescription sleep aids picked up by a third party,” Psy's agency P Nation said. "Psy has been diagnosed with chronic sleep issues and has taken sleep aids under medical supervision. He has never received a prescription through a proxy.
"But a third party picked up the sleep aids during that process and police are now investigating. We once again apologize for causing concern."
Psy rose to prominence for his 2012 global hit “Gangnam Style.” He debuted in 2001 with the album “Psy from the Psycho World!” and has released songs such as “Gentleman” (2013), “Daddy” (2015) and “That That” (2022).
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)