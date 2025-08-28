 Seventeen sells out Hong Kong's Kai Tak Sports Park
Seventeen sells out Hong Kong's Kai Tak Sports Park

Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 16:55
Boy band Seventeen will kick off its ″[NEW_]″ world tour with stops in cities including Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo and Los Angeles in September. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Seventeen sold out Hong Kong's largest stadium for its upcoming stops on the "[NEW_]" world tour, the boy band's agency, Pledis Entertainment, said Thursday.
 
The band is set to hold two concerts at Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong's largest multipurpose venue, on Sept. 27 and 28. These will mark Seventeen’s first concerts in Hong Kong in seven years, following the band’s “Ideal Cut” tour stop in 2018.
 
Tickets to the performances sold out on Thursday, the day regular sales opened, according to Pledis.
 
Kai Tak Sports Park has a capacity of 50,000. Artists including British band Coldplay and Taiwanese singer Jay Chou have sold out the venue.
 
Seventeen will kick off the "[NEW_]" tour in Incheon on Sept. 13 and 14. The tour comes on the heels of the band's fifth studio album, "Happy Burstday," which dropped in May.
 
The band will continue the tour with a five-city U.S. run in October and performances in Japan in November and December.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags seventeen pledis entertainment concert hong kong [new_]

