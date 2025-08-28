Singer G-Dragon shows off Korean Air's new First Class pajamas at airport
Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 09:21
Singer G‑Dragon wore Korean Air’s First Class pajamas while walking through an airport, a moment the airline highlighted in a post to its official Instagram Story on Wednesday.
The image, taken from a media report, shows the singer in a dark gray pajama set made by Italian luxury bedding brand Frette. Korean Air captioned the post in Korean, “We are thrilled to see GD wearing Korean Air First Class loungewear.”
The pajamas are provided to First Class passengers along with slippers as take-home items.
Korean Air began rolling out new in-flight amenities for First and Prestige Class passengers last month. Alongside the Frette loungewear, the airline collaborated with British jeweler Graff to offer amenity kits containing lip balm, hand cream and a signature fragrance.
The airline increased its annual budget for these items by about 20 to 50 percent per product category.
“We hope to offer passengers a memorable and special journey through premium services,” Korean Air said. “As a premium airline, we will continue to improve customer service.”
G-Dragon debuted as a member of boy band Big Bang, one of Korea’s most prolific acts, in 2006. Three years later, he launched his solo career with his first full-length album, "Heartbreaker."
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
