Tickets for BTS ‘movie week’ on sale now

“BTS Movie Weeks,” a special global theater event featuring four of BTS’s live concert films, opened for global ticket reservations Wednesday.
The lineup retraces the group’s milestone performances, starting with “BTS 2016 Live The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage: Epilogue,” which marked their first show at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, followed by “BTS 2017 Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour The Final.”
Also included is “BTS 2019 World Tour ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ London’,” commemorating BTS as the first Korean act to headline London’s Wembley Stadium, and “BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo,” the group’s online fan meet-and-greet celebrating their eighth anniversary.
All four titles have been remastered in 4K ultra-high definition with 5.1 surround sound.
In Korea, tickets will be available starting Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. through the Megabox website and mobile app. Screenings will run from Sept. 23 to Oct. 21.
On the opening day, a showcase at Megabox Coex in southern Seoul will feature all four films, with additional online and offline fan events planned throughout the run.
