 Tickets for BTS ‘movie week’ on sale now
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Tickets for BTS ‘movie week’ on sale now

Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 18:17
BTS Movie Weeks promotional photo [HYBE]

BTS Movie Weeks promotional photo [HYBE]

 
“BTS Movie Weeks,” a special global theater event featuring four of BTS’s live concert films, opened for global ticket reservations Wednesday.
 
The lineup retraces the group’s milestone performances, starting with “BTS 2016 Live The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage: Epilogue,” which marked their first show at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, followed by “BTS 2017 Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour The Final.”
 

Related Article

Also included is “BTS 2019 World Tour ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ London’,” commemorating BTS as the first Korean act to headline London’s Wembley Stadium, and “BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo,” the group’s online fan meet-and-greet celebrating their eighth anniversary.
 
All four titles have been remastered in 4K ultra-high definition with 5.1 surround sound.
 
In Korea, tickets will be available starting Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. through the Megabox website and mobile app. Screenings will run from Sept. 23 to Oct. 21.
 
On the opening day, a showcase at Megabox Coex in southern Seoul will feature all four films, with additional online and offline fan events planned throughout the run.
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags BTS Movie Weeks World Tour HYBE Korea

More in K-pop

Tickets for BTS ‘movie week’ on sale now

Seventeen sells out Hong Kong's Kai Tak Sports Park

Singer G-Dragon shows off Korean Air's new First Class pajamas at airport

IVE's Jang Won-young appointed Bulgari brand ambassador

BTS's Jimin and actor Song Da-eun reignite dating rumors with viral video

Related Stories

BTS's Suga to embark on his first solo world tour from April

BTS newest ambassador of Busan World Expo 2030

Seventeen adds three stops to its Asia tour

Reality check: How K-pop evolved in the absence of BTS

HYBE, BTS collaborate with National Museum Cultural Foundation on merchandise series
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)