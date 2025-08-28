'Delusion' producers apologize for leaving trash in Jeju forest
Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 16:02
The production team behind the Disney+ drama series "Delusion" apologized Thursday after being accused of leaving trash behind in a forest in Jeju following a shoot.
“Because filming ended late at night, it was dark, and we did not clean up the site thoroughly,” the producers said in a statement released Thursday. “Once we became aware of the situation, we apologized to the landowners and relevant authorities and immediately cleared the trash. The site is now completely cleaned. We sincerely apologize for not properly managing the site after filming and for causing inconvenience. We will take greater care and responsibility in the future."
The controversy erupted after photos and videos spread on social media, showing bags of garbage left in the forest after filming. Among the discarded items was a coffee cup holder printed with the image of actor Kim Seon-ho, one of the show’s stars.
"Delusion" is set in 1935 Gyeongseong, present-day Seoul. The story follows painter Yoon Yi-ho, who is commissioned to paint the portrait of Song Jeong-hwa, a mysterious woman hidden from the world for more than half a century, surrounded by rumors and suspicion. As he works, he draws closer to her secrets. The drama is directed by Han Jae-rim and stars Bae Suzy and Kim Seon-ho.
