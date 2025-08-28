Direct flights may enhance cultural exchange between Korea and Greece: Minister
Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 18:07
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
In an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily on the sidelines of a luncheon on tourism hosted by the Greek Embassy in Seoul, Kefalogianni said that boosting tourism carries "equally a big potential" for both Korea and Greece.
After arriving in Korea Saturday, Kefalogianni has met with the airline, Korean tour companies and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon to facilitate city-level cooperation between the two capitals, Seoul and Athens.
“Air connection from Seoul to Athens will help increase the number of visitors from Korea to Greece but also from Greece to Korea,” Kefalogianni said, noting Greeks’ growing interests in Korean culture.
While Greece welcomed 40.7 million overseas travelers last year, the number of Korean travelers was relatively small, standing at just 55,000 — around 0.13 percent.
Kefalogianni added that her ministry will invite the Korean culture and tourism minister to Athens with an anticipation of signing a memorandum of understanding on tourism next year — a gesture she described as “political will" to enhance bilateral ties.
Below are excerpts from the interview, edited for length and clarity.
Q. What aspect made the Greek Tourism Ministry designate the Korean market as a strategic target?
A. It is the profile of Korean travelers. They appreciate cultural heritage and look for experiences that have to do with cultural tourism. Every destination in Greece is full of history and internationally well-known monuments. We believe that our offering would definitely meet the desires of Korean visitors of any age.
Greece offers a combination of ancient culture with modern identity. It is also a vibrant country with experiences related to astronomy, wine tourism, spa and wellness. When it comes to natural activities, everything has to do with the sea — yachting, diving and cruises.
How would direct flights between Korea and Greece be mutually beneficial?
Opening a direct connection between the two countries would increase bilateral tourism flow and business activities in total. An air connection from Seoul to Athens will help increase the number of visitors, both from Korea to Greece and from Greece to Korea.
For Korea, there is equally a big potential to welcome Greek visitors, especially now that K-culture and K-pop are really popular in Greece.
Is there a message you want to deliver to your Korean counterpart, Chae Hwi-young?
It is important to know that there is a pending memorandum of understanding in the field of tourism, which will be signed with my counterpart from Korea. So, we will be inviting the Korean Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism to Athens.
I hope that we will be able to sign this agreement of collaboration in the field of tourism sometime in 2026. The signing would show the political will to further enhance bilateral relations in the tourism sector.
Greece is a destination with multiple destinations within it. We have 227 inhabited islands. Some of them are very well-known, but there are some lesser-known islands that are equally beautiful. Along with cosmopolitan Mykonos, world-famous Santorini, mythical Crete, vibrant Rhodes, Corfu and Zakynthos, we have the mainland, featuring a vast coastline, mountainous areas and picturesque villages.
Of them, since my place of origin is Crete, I will name Crete as my favorite. In Crete, you have beaches, mountains, five-star luxury hotels, traditional villages, world-class restaurants and family-owned eateries. You can even ski in Crete. Within half an hour, you can go from the beaches to the mountain. It also has the ancient palace of Knossos — an archaeological site of the Minoan civilization (3000 B.C. to about 1100 B.C.). It was recently inscribed on Unesco’s World Heritage List.
Greece is a land of myth, a land of history, a land of dreams. And, hospitality is part of our identity. While visitors may be far away from home, they will feel like they are at home.
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
