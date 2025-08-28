 Booyoung Group foundation awards 400 million won in scholarships to int'l students
Booyoung Group foundation awards 400 million won in scholarships to int'l students

Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 10:17
Lee Joong-keun, chair of the WooJung Education & Culture Foundation and Booyoung Group, hands out scholarship certificates to international students getting scholarships from the foundation on Aug. 27. [NEWS1]

Booyoung Group's WooJung Education and Culture Foundation announced Thursday it awarded scholarships totaling 400 million won ($288,000) to 100 international students from 32 countries.  
  
To celebrate the scholars, a scholarship awards ceremony took place at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul, on Wednesday.
 
International students pursuing undergraduate or graduate programs at a Korean university, who are from countries that participated in the Korean War and nations in Southeast Asia, Africa and Central Asia are eligible for the scholarship. Applicants are recommended by universities and foreign embassies in Korea, with the foundation selecting scholars twice a year.  
 
"Korea exists thanks to the noble sacrifices of veterans, and it is on that foundation that WooJung Education & Culture Foundation could also carry out its activities," said Lee Joong-keun, chair of the foundation and Booyoung Group. "We hope the scholarship allows international students to serve a bridge between their home countries and Korea, as well as the present and future."
 
The WooJung Education & Culture Foundation was founded in 2008 and has been offering scholarships to international students since 2010. As of Thursday, 2,745 international students have received scholarships totaling 10.8 billion won.  
 
 

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags korea scholarship Booyoung Group WooJung Education & Culture Foundation international student

