 K-campus welcomes new University Ambassadors for fall semester
K-campus welcomes new University Ambassadors for fall semester

Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 18:30
Students participating in the fourth batch of the K-campus University Ambassadors program pose for a photo during the orientation held at the JoongAng Ilbo Building in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 28. [PARK SANG-MOON]

Students participating in the fourth batch of the K-campus University Ambassadors program pose for a photo during the orientation held at the JoongAng Ilbo Building in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 28. [PARK SANG-MOON]

 
K-campus welcomed international students who will participate in the fourth batch of its University Ambassadors program, where students will share their experiences on campus life in Korea.
 
To officially launch the program, K-campus held an orientation at the JoongAng Ilbo Building in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Thursday.
 
A total of 26 students, attending 19 different universities and coming from 17 countries, were selected for the program's fourth edition.
 
The University Ambassadors program invites international students to produce content about campus life on K-campus, a platform run by the Korea JoongAng Daily that provides information for international students in Korea. Participants will also create content for their social media channels to reach wider audiences.
 
One of the topics that university ambassadors hope to highlight is student clubs.
 
"It becomes easy to make friends, especially with Koreans, if you join student clubs since you meet each other every week or go to MTs [membership training]," said Toygan Hilal, one of the students participating in the program. "But I think there are some international students that don't know a lot about student clubs, so I want to introduce how helpful it is to join one through the program."
 
During the orientation, students also shared ideas on how to promote K-campus to other international students, coming up with ideas such as hosting events on campus, working closely with student organizations and introducing the service at various international student events.
 
K-campus has been running the University Ambassadors program on a biannual basis since February of last year. The fourth batch will run for five months, until January.

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags korea k-campus international student university

