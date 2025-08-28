North's leader Kim to attend Victory Day military parade in China, KCNA reports
Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 11:29
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is set to visit China for the military parade on Sept. 3 marking the 80th anniversary of China's Victory Day, according to the Korean Central News Agency on Thursday.
Kim's visit is reportedly at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
