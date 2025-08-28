 North's leader Kim to attend Victory Day military parade in China, KCNA reports
North's leader Kim to attend Victory Day military parade in China, KCNA reports

Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 11:29
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, center, speaks to officials during his visit to a special operations training base on Aug. 27. [KCNA]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is set to visit China for the military parade on Sept. 3 marking the 80th anniversary of China's Victory Day, according to the Korean Central News Agency on Thursday.
 
Kim's visit is reportedly at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
 

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
