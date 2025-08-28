한강버스 다음 달 운항 시작… 출퇴근 직장인•관광객에 새로운 대안
Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 09:35
Hangang Bus to launch next month, ushering new possibilities for commuters and tourists
한강버스 다음 달 운항 시작… 출퇴근 직장인•관광객에 새로운 대안
Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025
For those who want to experience a different side of Seoul — beyond its crowded subways and gridlocked boulevards — the upcoming Hangang Bus may offer a new way to see the city. In less than a month, the capital will launch its first waterborne public transportation service, a fleet of river buses designed for office workers racing to appointments as well as tourists looking to take in the skyline from the water.
be crowded: 혼잡한, 붐비는
be gridlocked: 정체한, 꽉 막힌
appointment: 약속
take in: 감상하다, 받아 들이다
혼잡한 지하철과 꽉 막힌 대로를 벗어나 서울의 다른 면을 경험하고 싶은 사람들에게 한강버스가 도시를 구경하는 새로운 방식을 제공하게 된다. 약 한달 뒤, 서울시는 국내 최초의 수상 대중교통의 정식 운행을 시작할 예정인데, 약속 장소로 이동하기 위해 서두르는 직장인과 강에서 스카이 라인을 감상하려는 관광객을 위해 설계된 수상 버스 함대다.
The city is preparing the service with free shuttle buses to the piers, ticket machines in multiple languages and integration into Seoul’s transit passes. Officials say map services will provide real-time information on routes, capacity and even weather-related suspensions, ensuring that the river commute is as predictable as a subway ride.
integration: 연동, 연계
commute: 통근하다
real-time: 실시간
서울시는 선착장으로 가는 무료 셔틀버스 운영, 다국어 발권기과 서울시 기후동행카드의 환승연계 등을 준비하고 있다. 관계자들은 지도 서비스를 통해 노선, 수용 인원, 날씨 관련 운행 중단 여부까지 실시간 정보를 제공할 것이며, 한강 통근이 지하철처럼 예측 가능하게 될 것이라고 밝혔다.
The Hangang Bus is set to officially launch on Sept. 18, following pilot runs for registered participants. Each vessel can carry up to 199 passengers and includes designated areas for bicycles and wheelchairs. Designed to help ease rush-hour traffic, the buses will run between seven piers along the Han River: Magok, Mangwon and Yeouido in the west, Apgujeong and Jamsil in the south, and Ttukseom and Oksu in the east.
pilot run: 시범 운행
designated area: 지정 구역
ease: 완화하다
한강버스는 신청한 참가자들을 대상으로 한 시범 운행을 거쳐, 9월 18일부터 정식 운항을 시작한다. 각 선박은 최대 199명의 승객을 태울 수 있으며, 자전거와 휠체어를 보관할 수 있는 지정 구역도 갖추고 있다. 출퇴근 시간의 교통 혼잡을 완화하기 위해 설계된 수상버스는 한강을 따라 7개 선착장을 오간다. 서쪽으로는 마곡, 망원, 여의도, 남동쪽으로는 압구정, 잠실, 동쪽으로는 뚝섬, 옥수 등을 운행한다.
As a public transit option, the Hangang Bus is fully integrated into Seoul’s fare system and included in transit passes such as the city’s Climate Card. The Climate Card is available as a monthly subscription or in shorter-term versions. Short-term passes were introduced in July last year to cater to foreign visitors. About 70 percent of the short-term passes are purchased by international tourists.
integrate: 통합하다
short-term pass: 단기권
대중교통 수단으로서 한강버스는 서울시 대중교통 요금제에 통합되어 있으며, 기후동행카드에도 포함된다. 기후동행카드는 한 달 단위의 정기권과 단기권 형태로도 제공된다. 기후동행카드 단기권은 지난해 7월 외국인 방문객들을 위해 도입되었으며, 전체 단기권의 약 70%는 외국인 관광객이 구매했다.
A single trip on the Hangang Bus costs 3,000 won ($2.2). But passengers with a Climate Card can ride as often as they like by paying an additional 5,000 won on top of their existing pass — a cost-effective choice considering a round trip alone would be 6,000 won. The additional fee applies to both monthly and short-term passes, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
cost-effective: 가성비가 좋은, 비용 효율이 높은
round trip: 왕복
한강버스의 일반 1회 탑승권은 3,000원이다. 그러나 기후동행카드 이용자의 경우, 월 5,000원만 추가하면 한강버스를 무제한으로 탑승할 수 있다. 따로 구입하면 왕복만 하더라도 6,000원인 점을 고려하면, 가성비가 좋은 선택이다. 서울시에 따르면, 추가 요금은 정기권과 단기권 모두에 적용된다.
The scheme also comes as Seoul expects a surge in international tourists, driven by Netflix's animated feature "K-Pop Demon Hunters."
surge: 급증하다
서울시는 넷플릭스 애니메이션 '케이팝 데몬헌터스'로 인해 해외 관광객이 급증할 것으로 예상하는 가운데 한강버스 운항 계획을 추진하고 있다.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
