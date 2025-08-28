A graduate poses for a commemorative photo with family members at Seoul National University in Gwanak-gu, Seoul, during the 79th late commencement ceremony on Aug. 28. [NEWS1]
Man in his 40s sought by police for arranging meetings with teenage girls
Con-grad-ulations!
New safety initiative for portable batteries on planes coming in September
Police bust hacking ring that targeted BTS member Jungkook and other wealthy individuals
Samsung family donation helps doctors make guideline for rare pediatric kidney disease
On-site university graduation ceremonies return to Korea, but not without problems
SNU faces human rights complaint over academic elitism in parent merchandise
Flagship national universities to cooperate to solve Korea's challenges
How to begin your business graduate school journey at SNU: tutorial
Universities celebrate graduation ceremonies
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)
Korea JoongAng Daily Sitemap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)