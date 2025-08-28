 High school in Seodaemun District evacuates students after receiving bomb threat
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

High school in Seodaemun District evacuates students after receiving bomb threat

Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 12:38
A police logo [YONHAP]

A police logo [YONHAP]

 
Students from a high school in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, evacuated after the school received a bomb threat by fax, police said on Thursday. 
  
Police said they responded at around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday to a report that the school received a fax claiming that an explosive had been planted at the facility. 
 

Related Article

  
The fax appeared similar to recent bomb threats that were deemed to have originated in Japan and sent to multiple Seoul high schools. 
 
Police and fire authorities evacuated students and searched the campus. 
 
The school dismissed all students as a precaution. Investigators said they plan to trace the sender by tracking the fax number.
  
Police added that at least six other schools, including middle and high schools in Seocho District and Seongbuk District, also received faxed bomb threats on Thursday. 
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Fax Bomb threat

More in Social Affairs

High schooler handed prison sentence for attacking woman after 'hearing voices'

YouTuber claims her 6-day-old baby was mistakenly switched with another by care center

Man gets 1 year in prison for assaulting migrant worker

Sejong officials charged in death of child from fallen fustal goal

High school in Seodaemun District evacuates students after receiving bomb threat

Related Stories

Bomb threat made against nonexistent Gwangju department store

Busan man caught prank calling police on SIM-free phone

Police investigate fax from Japan threatening to blow up National Assembly, domestic facilities

Customer claims to plant bomb at fast food restaurant: 'The delivery was late'

Man turns himself in for posting bomb threat against game developer
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)