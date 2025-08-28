High school in Seodaemun District evacuates students after receiving bomb threat
Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 12:38
Students from a high school in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, evacuated after the school received a bomb threat by fax, police said on Thursday.
Police said they responded at around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday to a report that the school received a fax claiming that an explosive had been planted at the facility.
The fax appeared similar to recent bomb threats that were deemed to have originated in Japan and sent to multiple Seoul high schools.
Police and fire authorities evacuated students and searched the campus.
The school dismissed all students as a precaution. Investigators said they plan to trace the sender by tracking the fax number.
Police added that at least six other schools, including middle and high schools in Seocho District and Seongbuk District, also received faxed bomb threats on Thursday.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON
