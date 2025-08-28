High schooler handed prison sentence for attacking woman after 'hearing voices'
Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 13:54
A teenager who attempted to kill a woman with a knife after following her off the same bus has been sentenced to prison.
The Jeju District Court sentenced a high school student to a prison term of up to four years with a minimum of two years and six months, along with an order for medical treatment.
The student, who has an intellectual disability, was accused of following a woman off a bus in Ara-dong, Jeju, around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 last year and attempting to kill her by attacking her with a knife.
The victim sustained severe facial injuries and required surgery.
Police responding to a report arrested the student about an hour after the attack at 10:30 p.m., finding him wandering nearby with a knife.
During questioning, the student claimed he had argued with the victim on the bus, but surveillance footage and the victim’s testimony showed no such exchange had occurred.
In court, the student admitted to other charges but denied attempted murder. His lawyer argued he committed the act after hearing voices telling him to “attack,” and therefore had no intent to kill.
The court rejected this defense.
“The defendant swung a knife at the victim, who was defenseless, and the attack could have resulted in a grave outcome,” the ruling stated. “Considering the circumstances and details of the crime, the defendant’s intent to kill can be recognized.”
However, the court also noted, “The crime appears to have been committed while in a state of diminished capacity, and the defendant has no prior criminal record. While a prison sentence is inevitable, the court seeks to provide an opportunity for treatment and eventual reintegration into society.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
