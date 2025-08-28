Man gets 1 year in prison for assaulting migrant worker
Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 12:45
A man was sentenced to one year in prison for violently assaulting a migrant worker at their workplace, a local court said Thursday.
The Suwon District Court handed down the ruling during the first trial on charges of causing bodily harm.
"The defendant, at the time of the incident, committed severe violence against the victim, who was his subordinate in the workplace," the court said in its sentencing. "The victim is believed to have suffered not only physical injuries but also emotional trauma as a result. We also considered the fact that the defendant has not been forgiven by the victim."
The man was indicted and detained in May for assaulting a Vietnamese woman at a packaging facility in Yongin, Gyeonggi. The two were packing eggs when the man punched and kicked her in the face and body, leaving her with injuries that required two weeks of recovery, according to prosecutors.
The attack reportedly occurred during a verbal dispute, during which the man claimed he acted out of anger because he felt the woman had disrespected him.
During a sentencing hearing on Aug. 12, prosecutors requested a two-year prison term, calling the assault "particularly serious" as it targeted a foreign woman.
