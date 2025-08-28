Man in his 40s sought by police for arranging meetings with teenage girls
Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 19:10
A man in his 40s is on the run after allegedly arranging to meet teenage girls for money through a chat application, according to police.
The Bundang Police Precinct in Gyeonggi said Thursday that it has booked the man on charges of violating the Act on the Protection of Children and Youth Against Sex Offenses and is currently tracking him down.
The man is suspected of engaging in a so-called "compensated dating" arrangement with two teenage girls who are friends at around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 in an officetel in Imae-dong, Bundang District, Seongnam, Gyeonggi, according to police.
The man is accused of contacting the girls through a chat app, offering them money and luring them to the location he had rented in advance. Police said the man also asked the girls to send photos that showed their bodies before meeting them in person.
The crime came to light after the parents of one of the girls discovered what had happened when they called their daughter. The parents immediately reported the case to the police.
When officers arrived at the scene, only the girls were present — the man had already fled.
Police have identified the suspect and are reviewing footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras as part of their investigation.
However, as of Thursday — the 18th day since the incident — the suspect’s whereabouts remain unknown. Police said they plan to apprehend him as soon as possible and conduct a full investigation into the case.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
