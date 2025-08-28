 New safety initiative for portable batteries on planes coming in September
Korea JoongAng Daily

New safety initiative for portable batteries on planes coming in September

Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 17:24
A notice about in-flight safety regulations for portable batteries is seen at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport on May 5. [NEWS1]

Revised measures for the in-flight safety management of portable batteries will go into effect starting Sept. 1, with insulating tape to be provided to passengers for portable batteries.
 
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced on Thursday that it will introduce the revised measures from the beginning of next month.
 

Under the changes, airlines will stop providing plastic bags for preventing short circuits, which had been distributed since March in line with international standards. The ministry said the measure had raised environmental concerns, with plastic bag usage reaching 10,000 in a single day at one point since the distribution policy began in March.
 
Instead, airlines will provide insulating tape at check-in counters, security checkpoints, boarding gates and in cabins. Passengers may still take their own precautions, such as using plastic bags, if they wish.
 
All Korean carriers will also be required to equip each aircraft with at least two fire containment bags, designed to safely store portable batteries or electronic devices after extinguishing an initial fire to prevent secondary damage.
 
In addition, heat-sensitive stickers will be affixed to overhead bins. The stickers change color if the temperature inside the bins rises, enabling crew and passengers to detect potential hazards quickly. The requirement will be rolled out in stages starting in September.
 
The ministry said it will also reinforce crew training and passenger guidance. Airlines will revise training manuals to include scenarios involving cabin fires and the actual use of fire extinguishers. Crews will provide more frequent verbal instructions and make at least two in-flight announcements on storage restrictions for portable batteries.
 
The ministry added that it plans to discuss strengthening international standards on portable battery safety management at the International Civil Aviation Organization Assembly next month. It will also conduct intensive safety inspections on the implementation of the new measures throughout September.
 
“The ministry will continue to monitor the execution of these measures and introduce additional steps to enhance effectiveness and efficiency,” said Yoo Kyung-soo, the director general for aviation safety policy.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
