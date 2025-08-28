 Passengers evacuated from subway train due to smoke from portable battery
Passengers evacuated from subway train due to smoke from portable battery

Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 08:44
The photo shows fire extinguishers placed throughout Gwanghwamun Station on Seoul Metro’s Line No. 5 on June 2. [YONHAP]

More than 100 passengers were evacuated from a Seoul Metro train on Line No. 4 at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday after smoke began to rise from inside a subway car as it entered Ichon Station in central Seoul. 
  
The smoke came from a portable battery carried by a passenger, according to Seoul Metro and Seoul Fire Services. Other passengers quickly used onboard fire extinguishers to prevent the smoke from spreading into a full fire.
 

No injuries or facility damage were reported. Seoul Metro authorities evacuated the train and returned it to the depot.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
tags Smoke Subway Line No. 4

