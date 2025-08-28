Personal information watchdog fines SK Telecom $97 million over massive data leak
Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 11:36
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
The Personal Information Protection Commission said Thursday it will fine SK Telecom 134.79 billion won ($97 million) and add an additional 9.6 million won in penalties for the telco's “massive personal data leak.” It marks the largest amount ever levied in a single case since the commission was launched.
The decision was made in a general meeting the previous day.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)