 Personal information watchdog fines SK Telecom $97 million over massive data leak
Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 11:36
 
The Personal Information Protection Commission said Thursday it will fine SK Telecom 134.79 billion won ($97 million) and add an additional 9.6 million won in penalties for the telco's “massive personal data leak.” It marks the largest amount ever levied in a single case since the commission was launched.
 
The decision was made in a general meeting the previous day.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
