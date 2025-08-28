 Scooter battery blamed for apartment fire that killed mother and son
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Scooter battery blamed for apartment fire that killed mother and son

Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 21:46
Fire authorities are dispatched to the scene of a fire at an apartment in Mandeok-dong, Buk District, Busan on July 13. [BUSAN FIRE HEADQUARTERS]

Fire authorities are dispatched to the scene of a fire at an apartment in Mandeok-dong, Buk District, Busan on July 13. [BUSAN FIRE HEADQUARTERS]

 
A deadly apartment fire in Busan last month that killed a mother and her eldest son, and severely injured the younger son, was sparked by the battery pack of an electric scooter, police said Thursday.
 
The June 13 fire in an apartment in Mandeok-dong, Buk District, Busan, began due to an electrical issue in the battery pack, based on findings from the National Forensic Service (NFS), according to the Bukbu Police Precinct in Busan on Thursday.  
 

Related Article

 
The battery had been disconnected from its charger and fully charged when it caught fire while stored near the apartment’s entrance.
 
Authorities were unable to determine what caused the battery to ignite.
 
The lithium-ion battery in question is a type of rechargeable secondary cell widely used in devices such as electric scooters and EVs.
 
The fire killed the residents’ mother, in her 80s, and her eldest son, in his 50s. The younger son, also in his 50s, was rescued using a ladder but suffered serious injuries.
 
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Korea Busan fire EV battery pack

More in Social Affairs

School violence records to impact all college admissions tracks starting 2028

Scooter battery blamed for apartment fire that killed mother and son

Bomb threats heighten public anxiety as authorities scramble for leads

Man in his 40s sought by police for arranging meetings with teenage girls

Con-grad-ulations!

Related Stories

All Audi, Volkswagen EVs in Korea have Korean batteries, firms emphasize

Seoul to discourage nearly fully charged EVs from using underground parking lots

EV-phobia: A potential nightmare for Korean battery makers

Joint investigation into Air Busan fire to proceed despite safety concerns

Portable battery possible cause of Air Busan fire as authorities complete on-site inspection
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)