Sejong officials charged in death of child from fallen fustal goal
Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 12:42
Police have launched an investigation into city officials in Sejong after an 11-year-old child died in March when a goalpost at a public futsal field fell on him, authorities said on Wednesday.
Authorities from the Sejong Nambu Police Station said Wednesday that they charged two officials from the Sejong Facilities Management Corporation on charges of involuntary manslaughter.
The two suspects face accusations of failing to implement proper safety measures at a futsal field in a neighborhood park in Sejong, where the incident occurred on March 13.
The victim had been playing by hanging on the net of a movable goal when the frame tipped over and struck their head. They died from the injury.
Although the field operates on a reservation system, anyone could access the area by simply unlocking the latch.
Sejong city officials claimed they installed the movable goal in accordance with futsal rules recommended by FIFA. But police concluded the officials still bore responsibility for ensuring the goal was secured to prevent accidents.
"We are also checking whether the locking mechanism was properly managed," a police official said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
