YouTuber claims her 6-day-old baby was mistakenly switched with another by care center
Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 12:46
A YouTuber said her newborn was mistakenly switched with another baby at a postpartum care center, an incident the facility initially denied before apologizing four days later.
The YouTuber made the claim in a video uploaded on her channel, Nuri Nuhi, on Monday, titled “An unbelievable experience at the birthing center... My baby changed.”
In the video, the YouTuber said her six-day-old baby was given to the wrong mother in the center’s breastfeeding room.
“I saw my baby, Apple, being fed by another mother,” she said, referring to her baby by its nickname before birth.
According to the YouTuber, the incident happened on her second day at the center. While she waited to feed her baby, a staff member mistakenly called her by another child’s name.
After she corrected the staff, they went to retrieve Apple from the nursery but could not find the baby.
“I could hear staff panicking as they searched for my baby,” the YouTuber said.
“When they told me my baby was missing, I was shocked. I kept looking around and then saw Apple in the arms of another mother across from me. I hurriedly took my baby back."
The YouTuber said she asked staff to confirm whether the babies had been switched, but they denied any mistake.
She later spoke with the other mother, who asked staff directly, “Does this mean the babies were switched?”
The YouTuber said she then repeatedly asked whether the babies were mistakenly switched but the facility continued to deny it.
When she confronted the center again, this time with the mother who mistakenly fed her baby, she learned that staff had already apologized to the other family in private.
“Even before I went to speak with the other mother, the staff had already gone to her, crying and apologizing,” the YouTuber said.
“That made me even angrier. They lied to me from the beginning, saying nothing happened. The director only wanted to speak with the other parents.”
The YouTuber said she eventually received an apology after a six-person meeting that included the center’s director, a representative and the other parents.
“Mistakes can happen, but what upset me most was that instead of admitting the error, they lied,” she said. “How can parents trust a facility that behaves that way?”
She left the center early.
“I only got an apology after four days,” the YouTuber said. “Even when I asked them to confirm what happened, they kept denying it and tried to deceive me. That broke all trust, so I decided I had to move places."
She added that she hopes the center will improve its system and respond transparently if similar mistakes occur.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
