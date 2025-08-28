 Cooperation is out of the question…
Cooperation is out of the question…

Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 20:30
 
President Lee Jae Myung’s call for dialogue with party leaders has been overshadowed by escalating confrontation. Democratic Party Chairman Jung Chung-rae accused the People Power Party of being complicit in past violence, while new chairman Jang Dong-hyuk dismissed the remarks as distorted attacks. Both sides exchanged sharp words instead of responding to Lee’s overture. Tensions deepened further after the ruling party rejected an opposition nominee for the National Human Rights Commission. The question, “Who will take care of the cow?” reflects growing public concern over who is actually governing the nation amid such partisan strife. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
