The crimes and punishment of Han Duck-soo

Han Duck-soo, former prime minister, is one of the most notable figures in Korea’s civil service history. After passing the eighth administrative exam in 1970, he spent 45 years in public service, aside from a decade in the private sector, including as head of the Korea International Trade Association. He served six times in minister-level posts: head of the Office of Trade Negotiations, head of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, finance minister and deputy prime minister for the economy, ambassador to the United States, and prime minister twice — once for 333 days under President Roh Moo-hyun and later for 1,077 days under President Yoon Suk Yeol. In total, he served five years as prime minister and Cabinet member, both constitutionally tasked with advising the president and deliberating state affairs.Yet on Wednesday, Han stood in court on charges of abetting insurrection. Prosecutors argue that he failed to prevent former President Yoon’s plan to declare martial law, which Han learned of at 8:55 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2024, until its proclamation at 10:22 p.m. They also allege that he conspired to provide procedural legitimacy by recommending that the Cabinet be convened rather than attempting to block it.Every crime, in principle, carries punishment. Though the costs and complications of enforcing this universally are high, the basic tenet of law remains clear: What belongs to Caesar must be rendered to Caesar. A prerequisite is clarity on what constitutes a crime. This is the principle of legality, central to modern criminal law.In Han’s case, clarity is elusive. The main charge is abetting the “leaders of insurrection.” A search of precedents shows no case since 1979, when then-martial law commander Chung Seung-hwa was indicted after dining nearby while Kim Jae-kyu assassinated President Park Chung Hee. Chung was sentenced to 10 years in 1980 but acquitted in 1997 when a retrial found no proof that he knowingly abetted insurrection. Even Kim's conviction is under retrial today.The special counsel defines Han’s alleged crime as one of omission. The claim is that, as the president’s chief aide in the Cabinet and the highest-ranking official present, he had a constitutional duty to restrain Yoon and failed to do so. Prosecutors argue that by receiving the martial law proclamation and recommending a Cabinet meeting, he lent procedural legitimacy. They add that on Dec. 6, two days after martial law was lifted, he signed off on the proclamation at the request of a former presidential aide. Han, in his defense, insists he sought to block the move by urging Yoon to consult other ministers and convene the Cabinet.Public opinion weighs heavily against Han, viewing his omission as grave. But the legal framework is less clear. Neither the Constitution nor the Martial Law Act provides the prime minister with concrete authority to block a president’s proclamation. His tools were limited to counsel, persuasion or calling for discussion. Even his chief of staff was not of his own choosing. To avoid culpability, would he have had to physically stop the president? If so, then should the same charges not extend to every Cabinet member present, as well as presidential aides such as former chief of staff Chung Jin-suk and former National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik?If prosecutors had uncovered evidence of active involvement — for instance, if Han directly supported the recommendation of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to declare martial law — the charge might have been “performing a key role in insurrection.” The same applied to others already indicted. That remains to be determined.Ultimately, judging an insurrection that turned state power against its own citizens is central to safeguarding democracy. For such trials to restore constitutional order, every charge and punishment must be clear, and every procedure beyond reproach. Only then can Korea prevent the repetition of its tragic history.