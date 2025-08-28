To Prove Its Sincerity, Media Reform Must Go Beyond Punishment

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The Democratic Party has made punitive damages for intentional distortion or falsehoods the centerpiece of its push for media reform. With the Presidential Commission on Policy Planning placing "politics that bring people together" at the top of the administration’s agenda, the ultimate aim of reform is ostensibly national unity through a restoration of public discourse grounded in truth.Yet today’s media environment excels at fragmenting and destroying, but struggles to unite or build. Comments grow shorter and the speed of opinion-making accelerates. The very notion of social deliberation now feels outdated, and the problem is not confined to Korea. People do not merely use media; they live inside it. Algorithms and platforms shape not only what information surrounds us but also what choices we make.Any attempt to restore the public sphere will fail if it ignores the entire ecosystem of how information is produced, transmitted and consumed. Even if authorities succeed in identifying and proving falsehoods or malice — no small task in an age of artificial intelligence — the broader impact on the ecosystem remains limited. Under current law, an online newspaper can be launched with nothing more than a home address, a domain and a small-business license. Companies say they must deal with hundreds of such outlets. Before cracking down, policymakers should first tighten the lax registration system and support institutions that strengthen quality journalism, such as fact-checking organizations.Korea’s partisan press has long been a problem. On this foundation, the spread of fabricated or manipulated information becomes more dangerous, amplified further by the rise of fandom politics. Partisan media and fandom-driven politics reinforce each other, supplying endless energy to their rival sides. Against this backdrop, it is questionable whether greater accountability for the press alone can restore the public sphere when politicians remain primary sources of distorted narratives.In the arena of fandom mobilization, demonization and malicious framing are standard tactics. Information that blends fact and fiction can be more corrosive than outright lies. Baseless suspicions couched as "something smells" or claims of hidden backers thrive in a fast-paced media environment. Frames need not be complex stories; they can rest on a single word. Labeling tax reform as "tax cuts for the rich" instantly precludes deeper analysis. Attaching "economic rebellion" to a commercial law bill or calling a Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power contract "treason" erases context and background. Memorable phrases act as filters that predetermine how subsequent information is received, leaving only binary choices of support or opposition.The new normal in televised parliamentary sessions is no longer persuasion through debate but the display of placards. Watching lawmakers toss out suspicions only to retract them later or adopt incendiary language to incite division raises questions about where such rhetoric originates. Political fame now comes from coining catchy slogans, not measured arguments. Citizens want capable politicians, but in a fandom-driven system, parties reward famous ones. Journalists, meanwhile, often shift into political careers during election cycles.If the goal is to foster a healthier public sphere that can promote national unity, reforms must address not only media accountability but also the regulation of political speech. The National Assembly’s ethics committee nominally oversees the dignity and conduct of lawmakers, but ruling and opposition parties alike have shielded their own. Proposals from civic groups for a permanent ethics committee or a parliamentary ethics law have gone nowhere.Equally troubling is the proliferation of party banners laced with hostile language. Banners function as unavoidable media, visible whether citizens choose them or not. By exempting them from outdoor advertising laws, the Assembly has normalized an environment steeped in political hostility.The determination to combat willful distortion and falsehoods is understandable. But punitive damages, once proposed in 2021 and later scrapped, still raise concerns about chilling free expression and weakening checks on power. The presidential office recently added three YouTube channels, including "Kim Eo-jun's News Factory," to its official press corps. If influence alone is the criterion, the inclusion is defensible. But to claim these outlets embody the "public interest" undermines the cause of reform. "News Factory" has become emblematic of how conspiracy theories and unrestrained hostility can spread. Genuine public-interest journalism demands not ridicule or hate but sober critique and reflection. Otherwise, the justification for reform itself erodes.