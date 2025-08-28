Time to prepare for a comprehensive, future-oriented Korea-U.S. alliance

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

President Lee Jae Myung returned early this morning from a six-day trip to Japan and the United States. His summit with U.S. President Donald Trump drew positive assessments while his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru restored "Shuttle Diplomacy" and laid a foundation for rebuilding bilateral trust. Another notable outcome was the shared commitment to future-oriented goals among Korea, the United States and Japan.The visit was widely regarded as Lee’s first major diplomatic test. For the government to sustain that evaluation, follow-up steps will be critical. Achievements must translate into concrete benefits in trade and security to prove that the scenes at the White House were not one-time events.Above all, the Korea-U.S. alliance must be modernized beyond its traditional military and security focus. As Trump remarked that “America’s shipbuilding industry has collapsed,” the Korean sector is well positioned for partnership. The alliance could also leverage Korea’s intermediary role in talks between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Nuclear energy offers another avenue, with the United States providing core technology and Korea recognized for construction capabilities.Lee underlined this vision during a visit to Hanwha Philly Shipyard, the final stop of his trip. He said the 72-year-old alliance “will open a new chapter as a future-oriented comprehensive strategic partnership that combines security, economy and technology.” Washington continues to press Seoul for greater responsibility in security, asking why America should protect an affluent country. The alliance must now evolve from a one-sided arrangement into a reciprocal partnership.For Korea to stand as a confident partner in this new alliance, it must rise from a middle power to a global leader. That requires strengthening both security and the economy. Building self-reliance while forging an alliance befitting national stature can no longer be delayed.John Hamre, president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told a forum co-hosted by the JoongAng Ilbo on Aug. 26 that “Korea is an economic powerhouse, a cultural leader, and its military ranks third or fourth globally, but it still thinks of itself as a small nation. It should move beyond being a regional power to become a global leader.”Maximizing strengths, addressing weaknesses and elevating the Korea-U.S. alliance to the next stage is now more urgent than ever. The guiding principle must be national interest, not ideology or partisan lines.