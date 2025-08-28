Thursday's fortune: Avoid overexertion, embrace joy
Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 05:00
Today's signs encourage you to avoid excess, conflict or overexertion, while others are encouraged to embrace joy, unity and growth in connections. Your fortune for Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025.
📅 Thursday, August 28, 2025
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid going out in broad daylight.
🔹 Stay away from crowded places.
🔹 Skip cold foods today.
🔹 Don’t overdrink or overeat.
🔹 Avoid responsibilities or stepping forward.
🔹 Don’t let emotions control you.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Tolerance | 🧭 East
🔹 Small things gather into something greater.
🔹 Everything has its proper place.
🔹 Discipline and nagging are not the same.
🔹 Look at strengths, not weaknesses.
🔹 Don’t dismiss elders as outdated.
🔹 Understand your work thoroughly.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 Find a new hobby.
🔹 Aging requires dignity.
🔹 Avoid leaning too far to one side.
🔹 Things must be measured to know their worth.
🔹 Other people’s lives may look better than yours.
🔹 Skill and effort are keys to success.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 East
🔹 Age is a badge of honor.
🔹 The more family, the better.
🔹 Everything may please you today.
🔹 You’re the star of the day.
🔹 Your authority or influence may grow.
🔹 Social connections expand and improve.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 West
🔹 Praise brings out the best in others.
🔹 Cultivate understanding and tolerance.
🔹 Don’t use a butcher’s knife for a chicken.
🔹 Anticipate results carefully.
🔹 Grasp tasks clearly.
🔹 Take time for self-reflection.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Old ways prove best.
🔹 Years bring wisdom.
🔹 Effort never betrays results.
🔹 A refreshing and cheerful day.
🔹 Strong rapport with superiors is possible.
🔹 A lucky day — your image shines.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Expect moments of laughter and pride.
🔹 Conversations blossom into joy.
🔹 Contracts or goals may be achieved.
🔹 Right people meet right timing.
🔹 Teamwork is more effective than working alone.
🔹 Trust and follow seniors’ advice.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 North
🔹 Eat foods that boost immunity.
🔹 Stay hydrated with fruits rich in water.
🔹 Combine strength and spirit with others.
🔹 Share credit with superiors when you succeed.
🔹 Pursue passion and courage.
🔹 Passion is the privilege of youth.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Moderate spending keeps life flowing.
🔹 Gains outweigh losses today.
🔹 Consider planning for a new chapter in life.
🔹 Relationships are your greatest wealth.
🔹 Expect gatherings or company dinners.
🔹 Finances show a positive rise.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Something trivial may bring joy.
🔹 An unexpected event could arise.
🔹 Relatives’ news or visits may come.
🔹 Be confident and take initiative.
🔹 Finances improve — consider investing.
🔹 Balance cost with satisfaction.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 Despite ups and downs, family is best.
🔹 Age doesn’t limit love.
🔹 Bonds deepen in giving and receiving.
🔹 Married couples may focus on children.
🔹 You’ll want to take care of someone.
🔹 Is it love or friendship?
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Familiar things bring comfort.
🔹 You may face a choice or decision.
🔹 Dedicate yourself to one pursuit.
🔹 Expect to give or receive help.
🔹 Rough edges invite criticism.
🔹 Don’t take the lead; follow quietly.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
