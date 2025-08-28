Thursday's fortune: Avoid overexertion, embrace joy



■

「

」



Today's signs encourage you to avoid excess, conflict or overexertion, while others are encouraged to embrace joy, unity and growth in connections. Your fortune for Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025.📅 Thursday, August 28, 2025💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West🔹 Avoid going out in broad daylight.🔹 Stay away from crowded places.🔹 Skip cold foods today.🔹 Don’t overdrink or overeat.🔹 Avoid responsibilities or stepping forward.🔹 Don’t let emotions control you.🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Tolerance | 🧭 East🔹 Small things gather into something greater.🔹 Everything has its proper place.🔹 Discipline and nagging are not the same.🔹 Look at strengths, not weaknesses.🔹 Don’t dismiss elders as outdated.🔹 Understand your work thoroughly.🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South🔹 Find a new hobby.🔹 Aging requires dignity.🔹 Avoid leaning too far to one side.🔹 Things must be measured to know their worth.🔹 Other people’s lives may look better than yours.🔹 Skill and effort are keys to success.🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 East🔹 Age is a badge of honor.🔹 The more family, the better.🔹 Everything may please you today.🔹 You’re the star of the day.🔹 Your authority or influence may grow.🔹 Social connections expand and improve.🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 West🔹 Praise brings out the best in others.🔹 Cultivate understanding and tolerance.🔹 Don’t use a butcher’s knife for a chicken.🔹 Anticipate results carefully.🔹 Grasp tasks clearly.🔹 Take time for self-reflection.🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East🔹 Old ways prove best.🔹 Years bring wisdom.🔹 Effort never betrays results.🔹 A refreshing and cheerful day.🔹 Strong rapport with superiors is possible.🔹 A lucky day — your image shines.🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East🔹 Expect moments of laughter and pride.🔹 Conversations blossom into joy.🔹 Contracts or goals may be achieved.🔹 Right people meet right timing.🔹 Teamwork is more effective than working alone.🔹 Trust and follow seniors’ advice.🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 North🔹 Eat foods that boost immunity.🔹 Stay hydrated with fruits rich in water.🔹 Combine strength and spirit with others.🔹 Share credit with superiors when you succeed.🔹 Pursue passion and courage.🔹 Passion is the privilege of youth.🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East🔹 Moderate spending keeps life flowing.🔹 Gains outweigh losses today.🔹 Consider planning for a new chapter in life.🔹 Relationships are your greatest wealth.🔹 Expect gatherings or company dinners.🔹 Finances show a positive rise.🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East🔹 Something trivial may bring joy.🔹 An unexpected event could arise.🔹 Relatives’ news or visits may come.🔹 Be confident and take initiative.🔹 Finances improve — consider investing.🔹 Balance cost with satisfaction.🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South🔹 Despite ups and downs, family is best.🔹 Age doesn’t limit love.🔹 Bonds deepen in giving and receiving.🔹 Married couples may focus on children.🔹 You’ll want to take care of someone.🔹 Is it love or friendship?🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West🔹 Familiar things bring comfort.🔹 You may face a choice or decision.🔹 Dedicate yourself to one pursuit.🔹 Expect to give or receive help.🔹 Rough edges invite criticism.🔹 Don’t take the lead; follow quietly.