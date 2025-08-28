 Giants' Lee Jung-hoo becomes 2nd Korean to hit 30 MLB doubles in a season
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Baseball

print dictionary print

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo becomes 2nd Korean to hit 30 MLB doubles in a season

Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 16:11
Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants hits a double against the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning at Oracle Park on August 27, in San Francisco, California. [AFP/YONHAP]

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants hits a double against the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning at Oracle Park on August 27, in San Francisco, California. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo has become the second Korean player ever to hit 30 doubles in a single MLB season, following Choo Shin-soo.
 
The 27-year-old Lee reached the milestone Wednesday with a double in the Giants' 12-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
 

Related Article

 
Lee's hit came in the fourth inning off Cubs starter Colin Rea, marking his 30th double of the season, a feat only one other Korean has achieved.
 
Choo, now an adviser to the owner of the SSG Landers in the KBO, holds the record for the most 30-double seasons by a Korean player in MLB with eight times.
 
His 43 doubles recorded in 2012 remain the single-season high for a Korean in the majors.
 
Lee's 30 doubles currently tie him for eighth place in the MLB National League, five behind league leader Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves.
 
The milestone also placed Lee in a select company of players within Giants history. He became only the fifth player in the club's history to record at least 30 doubles and 10 triples in the same season, joining Willie Mays (1958), Bobby Bonds (1970), Garry Maddox (1973) and Angel Pagan (2012).

Yonhap
tags lee jung-hoo Giants

More in Baseball

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo becomes 2nd Korean to hit 30 MLB doubles in a season

Son Heung-min throws ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium — in pictures

'He keeps hitting': Lions' Lewin Díaz could be first foreigner to hit 50 home runs in single KBO season

BTS's V meets LA Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, throws first ceremonial pitch — in pictures

Court rules Lotte Giants trainer entitled to $90,000 in severance pay

Related Stories

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo extends season-best hitting streak to 10 games

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo hits triple in loss to Padres

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo records 1st 4-hit game of MLB career

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo gets extra-base hit for 6th consecutive game

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo extends hitting streak to 7 games
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)