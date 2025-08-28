'He keeps hitting': Lions' Lewin Díaz could be first foreigner to hit 50 home runs in single KBO season
Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 10:52 Updated: 28 Aug. 2025, 11:19
Samsung Lions slugger Lewin Díaz is making a serious run at becoming the first foreign player in KBO history to hit 50 home runs in a single season.
He hit his 42nd home run of the 2025 campaign on Wednesday against the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul.
He cleared the 40‑home‑run threshold just three days earlier in Daegu against the Kiwoom Heroes and followed up with another homer immediately afterward.
Díaz currently leads the league in home runs by a wide margin. As of Tuesday, he stands 11 homers ahead of second‑place Patrick Wisdom of the Kia Tigers.
Only three Korean players have ever reached or exceeded 50 home runs in a season: Lee Seung-yuop, who hit 54 in 1999 and 56 in 2003; Shim Jeong-soo, who hit 53 in 2003; and Park Byung-ho, who hit 52 in 2014 and 53 in 2015.
No foreign hitter has yet to reach the 50 home run milestone.
Through 120 games this season, Díaz has hit 41 home runs. If he maintains his current pace, he projects to reach about 49 by the end of the regular season.
He has showcased a keen ability to heat up in clusters. Between Aug. 15 and Tuesday, he hit four homers across 10 games.
“Once Díaz gets in a groove, he keeps hitting," Lions manager Park Jin-man said. "He definitely has the ability to reach 50 home runs."
The best single-season record for home runs by a foreign player stands at 48, set by Yamaiako Navarro while playing for the Lions in 2015.
Last year’s home run king, Matt Davidson of the NC Dinos, fell short at 46.
Díaz signed a contract worth $800,000 for this season — including a $100,000 signing bonus, $500,000 in salary and $200,000 in incentives — after joining during the season last year.
Among the 11 opening-day foreign hitters across the KBO’s 10 clubs, his contract ranks 10th in total value.
Díaz also expressed strong ambition for the record. With the Lions battling in the middle tier of postseason contenders, he expects to play as many games as possible down the stretch.
He said it would be a huge honor to have his name etched into KBO history and would do his best through the end of the season.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
