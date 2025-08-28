Jeonbuk Hyundai Motor reaches Korea Cup final after comeback win
Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 15:09
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors advanced to the final of the 2025 Korea Cup with a dramatic comeback victory over Gangwon FC. Jeonbuk beat Gangwon 2-1 in the second leg of the semifinals at Gangneung Hiwon Arena on Wednesday.
Having drawn 1-1 at home in the first leg, Jeonbuk secured a 3-2 aggregate win to reach the final. Currently leading K League 1, Jeonbuk is one step closer to a domestic double.
Jeonbuk conceded the first goal in the 55th minute when Kim Dae-won converted a penalty for Gangwon after Jeonbuk defender Kim Tae-hwan fouled Mo Jae-hyeon in the box. Jeonbuk manager Gus Poyet was sent off for protesting the decision and made an "X" gesture with his arms as he exited through the tunnel.
In the 68th minute, Jeonbuk substituted in Tiago Orobo, Jeon Jin-woo, Patrick Twumasi and Joao Gamboa to push for a comeback. In the first minute of added time, Gamboa won a penalty after being fouled, and Tiago converted from the spot to level the game. Then in the ninth minute of stoppage time, Jeon delivered a precise cutback from the right to Twumasi, who slotted in the winner with his right foot.
In the other semifinal held at Bucheon Stadium, Gwangju FC came from behind to beat Bucheon FC 1995 by the same 2-1 scoreline. Having already won the first leg 2-0, Gwangju advanced to the final with a 4-1 aggregate victory.
Bucheon struck first in added time of the first half, with Lee Eui-hyeong scoring on a rebound after Gallego’s shot deflected off Gwangju goalkeeper Kim Kyung-min. But Gwangju responded with two goals to complete the turnaround. In the 56th minute, Cho Sung-gwon headed in a cross from Jung Ji-hoon to equalize, and in the 85th minute, Shin Chang-moo secured the win with a left-footed finish off a cross from Choi Kyoung-rok.
The Korea Cup final will now feature Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors against Gwangju FC, with managers Poyet and Lee Jung-hyo set for a tactical showdown.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)