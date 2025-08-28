 Son Heung-min throws ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium — in pictures
Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 11:20
Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-min throws the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles. [AFP/YONHAP]

Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-min threw the ceremonial first pitch before the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 
 
The Korean football star took the mound in front of Dodgers fans and Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani. Son could not meet Dodgers infielder Kim Hye-seong, who did not play in Wednesday's game. 
 

Son's ceremonial first pitch followed after BTS member V's at the Dodgers' game on Monday. 
 
Son, 33, moved to LAFC in the MLS this summer after a decade-long stint with Tottenham Hotspur. Los Angeles is now a city of two high-profile Korean athletes: LAFC's Son and the Dodgers' Kim. 
 
Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-min waves before the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles. [AFP/YONHAP]

Los Angeles forward Son Heung-min throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles. [AP/YONHAP]

Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-min, right, trades jerseys with Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman before the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles. [AP/YONHAP]

Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-min warms up before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before an MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles. [AP/YONHAP]

Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-min talks with members of the Los Angeles Dodgers before the Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds in an MLB game on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles. [AP/YONHAP]

Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-min waves to fans during batting practice for the Los Angeles Dodgers before the Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds in an MLB game on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles. [AP/YONHAP]

Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-min reacts to the crowd after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles. [AP/YONHAP]

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
