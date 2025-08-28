Japanese statue of warlord who invaded Korea found without head
Published: 28 Aug. 2025, 14:10
A statue of Toyotomi Hideyoshi, the 16th-century warlord who unified Japan and launched the Japanese invasions of Korea, was found with its head broken off in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture.
The discovery was reported by Japan's state-run news agency, NHK, on Wednesday.
The waist-high statue is made of reinforced plastic. The damaged area has been temporarily taped.
The shopping district association that manages the statue said it suspects someone deliberately damaged it and is considering reporting the case to police.
The intersection features three statues of figures who helped unify Japan during the Sengoku period: Hideyoshi, Oda Nobunaga and Tokugawa Ieyasu.
Tokita Kazuhiro, the real estate business owner who donated the Hideyoshi statue in 2013, told NHK that it was the "pride" of the shopping district to have the three heroes of Aichi gathered in one place.
Tokita said reparations will not be easy while expressing his disappointment.
A shopping district representative said it was "regrettable" that such a "symbolic figure" was damaged.
This is not the first case of damage. In 2019, Nobunaga’s statue lost its left arm, and in 2022, Tokugawa’s statue was found toppled with a hole in its back.
Hideyoshi launched two failed invasions of Korea, known as the Imjin War (1592-1598), as Japan's de facto ruler and as the military campaigns' overall commander and orchestrator. Joseon's navy as well as reinforcements from the Chinese Ming Dynasty forced the Japanese army back, leading to an eventual withdrawal in 1598.
