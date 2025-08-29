 U.S. tax exemption for imports worth $800 or less to end this week
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

U.S. tax exemption for imports worth $800 or less to end this week

Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 09:09
A worker opens packages at A Sight For Sore Eyes, a brick-and-mortar and e-commerce store specializing in sport goggles in West Linn, Oregon, on Aug. 20. [AP/YONHAP]

A worker opens packages at A Sight For Sore Eyes, a brick-and-mortar and e-commerce store specializing in sport goggles in West Linn, Oregon, on Aug. 20. [AP/YONHAP]

 
A U.S. tariff exemption for low-value imports is set to end this week as U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month to suspend the "de minimis" rule for shipments worth $800 or less.
 
Created in 1938, the de minimis provision is set to expire on Friday — a setback to e-commerce companies that have relied on the rule to send small parcels to U.S. customers duty-free. In May, Trump already suspended the tariff exemption for inexpensive packages from China and Hong Kong.
 

Related Article

With the suspension of the rule, low-value imports will be subject to tariff rates based on their country of origin.
 
For the next six months, carriers handling shipments through the international postal network can also opt to pay a flat duty of $80 for countries with a tariff rate of less than 16 percent, $160 for those with rates between 16 and 25 percent and $200 for those with a rate above 25 percent.
 
In his July 30 executive order, Trump cited negative consequences of the de minimis rule, such as "risks of evasion, deception and illicit-drug importation."
 
"For example, many shippers go to great lengths to evade law enforcement and hide illicit substances in imports that go through international commerce. These shippers conceal the true contents of shipments sent to the United States through deceptive shipping practices," he said.
 
"Some of the techniques employed by these shippers to conceal the true contents of the shipments, the identity of the distributors and the country of origin of the imports include the use of re-shippers in the United States, false invoices, fraudulent postage and deceptive packaging," he added.
 
In an online press briefing, Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro said that Trump's ending of the de minimis "loophole" will save thousands of American lives by restricting the flow of narcotics and other prohibited items, add up to $10 billion a year in tariff revenues and create thousands of jobs.
 
He also called on foreign post offices to "get their act together" when it comes to monitoring and policing the use of international mail for smuggling and tariff evasion purposes.

Yonhap
tags tariff shipment

More in Economy

U.S. tax exemption for imports worth $800 or less to end this week

Dispute with producers behind 'egg price mystery,' officials say

Lee-Trump summit's joint statement failure hints at high-stakes game of chicken

Why Korea is suddenly cracking down on foreign real estate purchases

Household income rises for 8th consecutive quarter in Q2, but growth slows

Related Stories

Hyundai says hello hydrogen

Shipments shrink 13.4 percent in Q2 as Covid hurts sales

Trucker strike ends, shipments returning to normal

Exports rise 3.2 percent in first 10 days of November

Exports up 2.2% in November's 1st 20 days
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)