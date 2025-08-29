 Kospi closes lower ahead of key U.S. inflation data
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi closes lower ahead of key U.S. inflation data

Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 17:12
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) is displayed on a screen inside the dealing room in Hana Bank in central Seoul on Aug. 29. [YONHAP]

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) is displayed on a screen inside the dealing room in Hana Bank in central Seoul on Aug. 29. [YONHAP]

 
Seoul shares ended lower Friday, as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of key U.S. inflation data due this week. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
 
The Kospi inched down 10.31 points, or 0.32 percent, to close at 3,186.01.
 

Related Article

 
Trade volume was light at 242.3 million shares worth 8.8 trillion won ($6.3 billion). Losers outnumbered gainers 579 to 301.
 
Foreigners were net sellers, off-loading 366 billion won. Institutional investors, on the other hand, purchased a net 62.5 billion won, and retail investors scooped up a net 229.7 billion won.
 
The Kospi opened higher but lost ground as foreign investors sought profits ahead of the United States' July personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index set to be released Friday, Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said.
 
The data is considered a key gauge of the Federal Reserve's policy direction.
 
"Investors took a wait-and-see stance ahead of key U.S. economic data. Foreigners, fueled by risk aversion, sold off stocks, and no clear winners were seen amid a lack of fresh momentum," Lee said.
 
Most large-cap shares ended lower, led by declines in tech and pharmaceutical shares.
 
Bio firm Celltrion declined 2.78 percent to 167,600 won, major portal operator Naver slid 1.38 percent to 214,500 won and messenger operator Kakao fell 1.57 percent to 62,500 won.
 
In contrast, shipbuilding shares were in positive territory, with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries jumping 3.38 percent to 520,000 won and Hanwha Ocean adding 2 percent to 112,000 won.
 
Semiconductor shares also gathered ground.
 
Top-cap Samsung Electronics inched up 0.14 percent to 69,700 won, while its rival SK hynix moved up 0.19 percent to 269,000 won.
 
The local currency was quoted at 1,390.1 won against the dollar at 3:30 p.m., up 0.19 percent from the previous session's 3:30 p.m. quote of 1,387.5 won.
 
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys added 1 basis point to 2.426 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds went up 0.7 basis points to 2.583 percent.

Yonhap
tags Kospi Korea

More in Finance

Kospi closes lower ahead of key U.S. inflation data

Kospi opens higher tracking Wall Street gains

Delinquency rate on bank loans snaps 3-month rise in June

Savings banks swing to black in 2025's first half, delinquency rate falls

BOK signals cuts on the horizon after holding rate at 2.5%

Related Stories

Kospi rises for 3rd day on eased trading woes

Yoon's removal sends Korean stocks on roller coaster ride

Shares open higher as Kospi tracks Wall Street’s overnight tech rally

Kospi opens higher in early trading after Monday's rally

Kospi posts record daily drop on foreign sell-off
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)