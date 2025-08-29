 Kospi opens higher tracking Wall Street gains
Kospi opens higher tracking Wall Street gains

Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 10:35
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Aug. 29. [YONHAP]

Shares opened slightly higher Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street after investors regained confidence in technology shares following Nvidia's earnings report.
 
The Kospi rose 9.98 points, or 0.31 percent, to 3,206.3 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed 0.53 percent higher, and the S&P 500 rose 0.32 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.16 percent.
 
In Seoul, top tech giant Samsung Electronics climbed 0.72 percent, while SK hynix shed 0.84 percent.
 
Chemical shares started bullish, with LG Chem moving up 0.8 percent and AmorePacific increasing 0.67 percent.
 
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.45 percent, and its smaller sister Kia added 1.32 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,385.4 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 0.15 percent from the previous session's figure of 1,387.5 won.

Yonhap
