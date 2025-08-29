[단독 인터뷰] 美 테일러 시장 "삼성 텍사스 공장, 당초 계획보다 앞당겨질 수도"
Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 06:00
- LEE JAE-LIM
삼성전자가 미국 텍사스주 테일러시에 건설 중인 370억 달러(약 51조3200억원) 규모 반도체 공장의 양산 시점이 당초 목표인 2026년 말보다 앞당겨질 수 있다는 전망이 나왔다. 테슬라와의 대규모 공급 계약 체결이 계기가 됐다는 것이다.
드웨인 아리올라 테일러 시장은 28일 코리아중앙데일리와의 화상 인터뷰에서 “머스크는 인내심이 없는 사람”이라며 “165억 달러 규모 계약을 맺었으니 그는 당장 칩이 필요할 것"이라고 말했다. 또 "전 세계 고객 중 머스크가 삼성에 압박을 가한다는 점은 테일러에 큰 이익이며, 속도는 굉장히 빨라질 것”이라고 덧붙였다.
삼성은 텍사스주 오스틴 캠퍼스의 두 배에 달하는 1,268에이커(약 515만㎡) 규모의 부지를 테일러시로부터 사들였다. 아리올라 시장은 “삼성이 매입한 부지는 초기 설계안에 따라 최대 10개 반도체 공장을 수용할 수 있다”며 삼성의 추가 투자를 기대했다.
2022년 텍사스주에 제출된 서류에서도 삼성은 테일러 지역에 최대 1,700억 달러 규모의 신규 시설 투자를 검토한다고 적었다. 다만 이는 미국이 칩스법 보조금 세부안을 확정하기 전 단계에서 나온 것이다. 바이든 행정부가 트럼프 행정부로 바뀌면서 최근 들어서는 보조금 대신 지분 참여 방식이 거론되는 등 외국 기업이 받을 수 있는 지원 규모에 대한 불확실성이 커지고 있다.
이와 관련해 테일러시 차원의 재정 지원 가능성에 대해 묻자 아리올라 시장은 선을 그었다. 그는 “테일러시 전체 예산은 3000만 달러 수준”이라며 “삼성에 47억 5천만 달러를 지원해 줄 수는 없다. 삼성에는 안타깝겠지만, 시 재정에는 영향이 없다”고 말했다.
현재 삼성의 대규모 테일러 부지는 대부분 비어 있으며, 두 개의 반도체 시설만 공사가 진행 중이다. 그러나 아리올라 시장은 이를 삼성과 그 고객사들이 중부 텍사스에서 입지를 넓혀가는 과정에서 테일러시 경제에 변혁을 가져올 기회의 백지 도화지로 보고 있다. 그에게 삼성 반도체 부지는 도시의 미래를 바꿀 기회라는 것이다.
Q. 삼성전자가 발표한 2026년 말보다 생산 시점을 앞당길 가능성이 있다고 보는지.
A. 삼성에 칩을 더 빨리 생산하도록 유인책이 있을 거라 보지만 구체적 조건은 계약서에 있어 우리가 알 수는 없다. 고객사 계약이 체결되기 전까지는 장비 주문도 이뤄지지 않았는데, 이제야 시작된 셈이다. 장비 반입 후 시운전, 검증, 품질 관리 등 수많은 과정을 거쳐야 한다.
하지만 확실히 말할 수 있는 것은 내년 중 어떤 형태로든 테스트가 시작될 것이란 점이다. 당장 만족스러운 칩은 아닐 수 있어도 말이다.
Q. 삼성 단지 인근에 어떤 공급업체들이 들어오고 있나. 규모는 어느 정도인지.
A. 한국 화학업체 솔브레인이 부지를 확보해 두고도 삼성전자 쪽 일정으로 인해 움직이지 못했는데, 이제는 설계 과정에 착수했다. 개발업체 격인 아이마켓코리아는 토지를 이미 보유하고 있고, 공장 대신 창고를 세워 놓았는데 이제 본격적으로 공급망 기업들에 임대·분양이 시작될 것이다.
삼성 부지 북쪽 고속도로 79번 선상에는 이미 310만 평방피트(약 86만㎡) 규모의 창고가 완공돼 있으며, 총 600만 평방피트(약 170만㎡) 규모 산업·물류 공간이 준비 중이다. 이는 삼성 단지와 맞먹는 규모다.
Q. 테슬라 계약 이후 테일러 지역에 눈에 띄는 변화가 있나.
A. 당연히 있다. 초기 계약 당시 삼성은 2024년 가동을 목표로 했지만 2025년 3분기에 접어든 현재까지 가동을 못 하고 있다. 그러다 테슬라 계약이 확정되면서 기한이 명확해졌고, 그동안 땅만 사놓고 기다리던 개발업자들이 본격적으로 움직이기 시작했다. 우리 시청도 개발 허가 요청이 쇄도하고 있다. 더 이상 기다릴 이유가 없어진 것이다. 터널 끝으로 빛이 보이기 시작한 상황이다.
Q. 삼성 프로젝트를 통해 테일러를 반도체 허브로 키우려는 구상이나.
A. 우리는 도시 전체가 반도체 일색이 되는 걸 원하지 않는다. 반도체 뿐만 아니라 다양한 산업을 유치해 균형 있는 성장을 꾀하고 싶다. 테일러뿐 아니라 윌리엄슨 카운티와 트래비스 카운티 전체를 대상으로 기업 유치 활동을 하고 있다.
65년 동안이나 우리 아버지는 테일러시에서 오스틴으로 매일 출퇴근해야 했다. 농업에 종사하거나 철도 유지 보수 일을 하지 않으면 일거리가 없었기 때문이다. 우리 도시의 최대 수출품은 ‘사람’이었다. 이제는 이곳에 일자리가 있어야 한다는 게 기본 생각이었고, 그래서 삼성을 유치했다. 지금은 삼성의 성공이 최우선 과제이며, 연방 정부와 텍사스 주 정부 모두 이 프로젝트의 성공을 원하고 있다. 이제는 실패가 허용되지 않는 단계에 들어섰다.
Q. 시의회나 주민들 중 삼성 유치에 반대하는 목소리도 있는지.
A. 물론 전통적인 농업 기반 주민들은 산업 유치를 반대한다. 하지만 카운티가 삼성이 오기 한참 전에 이미 고속도로 건설을 승인한 이상, 농지를 유지하는 건 불가능했다. 땅값과 세금이 너무 올라 100에이커에서 옥수수를 재배해도 수익이 안 나오기 때문이다. 그래서 결국 선택은 ‘일자리를 가져오자’였다.
항상 반대 의견은 있을 수밖에 없다. 하지만 대다수 주민들은 좋은 교육, 좋은 일자리, 그리고 오스틴이나 다른 도시까지 장거리 출퇴근하지 않고 테일러에서 살고 일할 수 있기를 원한다. 그것이 지금 주민들이 기대하는 바다.
영어 원문
Samsung Electronics could move up the start of production at its $37 billion chip plant in Taylor, Texas, following a supply agreement with Tesla, the mayor of the U.S. city projected, raising the prospect of an earlier launch than the late-2026 goal.
Taylor Mayor Dwayne Ariola anticipated that the equipment installation would soon take place, a development that is spurring the city to accelerate efforts to build out an ecosystem of suppliers, restaurants and hotels.
“For sure, the timeline is going to be accelerated by Mr. Musk — he’s not a patient man,” Ariola said in an online interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily on Thursday. “So, when you sign a contract for $16.5 billion, you want your chips right away. Of all the customers in the world, it’s to our advantage that we have Mr. Musk pushing Samsung to make chips. And that will happen quite rapidly.”
Samsung purchased 1,268 acres of land in Taylor for its semiconductor complex, nearly double the size of its Austin campus. Ariola said he expects Samsung to invest further in the site, given that the purchased land could accommodate up to 10 chip factories, according to an initial layout proposed by Samsung. According to state filings in 2022, Samsung outlined the possibility of spending up to $170 billion on new facilities in Taylor. However, those projections were made when Washington was still finalizing CHIPS Act subsidies.
More recently, the White House has floated the idea of equity stakes instead of direct grants, raising questions about how much support foreign companies, such as Samsung, will ultimately receive.
For now, Samsung’s vast Taylor site remains mostly empty, with only two chip facilities under construction. To Ariola, that emptiness is less a gap than an opportunity: a blank canvas for the city’s economic transformation as Samsung — and its customers — expand their footprint in Central Texas.
The following are excerpts from the interview, edited for length and clarity.
Q. Samsung has said it would begin mass production at the Taylor complex at the end of 2026, but could that be fast-forwarded?
A. I’m sure there are incentives for Samsung to start making chips sooner rather than later, but those details are in the contract, and we don’t see them. I don’t know the exact lead times on the equipment, but they hadn’t even placed the orders until they had a customer contract — and that just happened. So, if you reverse-engineer it, they’ve now got to bring that equipment in, commission it, qualify it, validate it [...] and there are probably a gazillion quality assurance steps they’ll have to tweak and calibrate. I’m sure it’s an intense process.
But I can tell you this: they’ll be testing next year in some shape, form or fashion. It just may not be making satisfactory chips.
What kind of suppliers are entering near the Samsung complex? Can you verify the number or the capacity of related companies newly entering Taylor?
Korean chemical supplier Soulbrain has secured land and had been waiting on Samsung’s timeline — now they’re moving ahead with their design process. iMarket Korea is more of a developer; they already owned land on the east side of Taylor and have been putting up warehouses. Until now, those warehouses were empty shells, but they’re about to start selling or leasing them to suppliers that don’t have the capital to build from scratch.
Right now, we’ve got about 3.1 million square feet of warehouse space already completed at Park 79, less than a mile north of Samsung’s site on Highway 79. Those buildings are just standing by, and I expect they’ll start going out like hotcakes. In total, there’s roughly 6 million square feet of warehouse and industrial space in the development pipeline — and that’s equivalent to the size of the Samsung complex.
Would the city be willing to lend financial support in any way if Samsung does not receive the promised CHIPS Act subsidy?
Our entire city budget is in the $30 millions. We’re not going to write a $4.75-billion check to Samsung. So, while I would be sad for them, it doesn’t affect the city.
Are there any meaningful changes taking shape in Taylor following Samsung’s designated time frame of starting mass production by 2026? Particularly after the disclosure of the Tesla deal?
Absolutely. When the announcement was made, a lot of land was purchased by various people and held in reserve. Samsung’s initial contract was to be operational in 2024, but as you know, we’re now in the third quarter of 2025, and they’re not operational.
Now that Samsung has a customer and there’s an end date, all of those individuals are reverse engineering to set when they will be operational. From our side of the house, we’re just seeing our door getting knocked on as far as development services now that Samsung’s ready, we need to get our projects rolling. So I guess that’s the change we’re seeing. You had this land, you’ve had it for a year and a half now, but you hadn’t done anything with it because we were waiting. There’s no more waiting. There is light at the end of the tunnel.
What is your vision behind realizing Samsung’s chip project in Taylor? Do you want to turn the city into a central semiconductor hub to attract other major chipmakers and manufacturers?
We don’t want Taylor to be nothing but semiconductors and suppliers. We want to stay diverse and bring in other industries, too. That’s why our Economic Development Corporation staff and president are out there every day recruiting companies — not just for Taylor, but for Williamson County and Travis County as well. We don’t want to fail in the long run by putting all our eggs in one basket.
For 65 years, my dad drove from Taylor to Austin to work, because back then, there weren’t jobs here unless you were a farmer or worked the railroads. There really wasn’t much opportunity in Taylor. And as Austin grew, we knew someday we’d just get absorbed into the sprawl — maybe decades down the road. But we didn’t want just to be a bedroom community stuck in traffic. Our biggest export was our people.
So, the thinking was: let’s go find jobs for our people right here. That’s how we landed Samsung. Now the priority is making sure Samsung is successful — and it will be. The federal government wants it to be successful, the state of Texas wants it to be successful. At this point, it’s simply too big to fail.
Are there any voices that oppose big industries coming into the city, whether it be environmental reasons or concerns about heavy energy use?
Sure, the old-school folks don’t want industry. They want to hold on to their farmland. But the truth is, once the county approved a highway through Taylor — long before Samsung showed up — the farmland was bound to go. You just can’t grow enough corn on 100 acres to make a return anymore, not when land values and taxes keep climbing. So, the choice became: let’s go get those jobs.
There are always going to be people who see the glass half empty, and that’s just the way it is. But the majority here want good schools, good jobs and the chance to live and work in Taylor without driving into crazy Austin traffic — or all the way to Temple, Leander or Cedar Park. That’s what everybody is excited for.
BY LEE JAE-LIM,PARK EUN-JEE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
