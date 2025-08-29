 Air Seoul to resume Incheon-Guam flights in October
Air Seoul to resume Incheon-Guam flights in October

Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 16:57
This undated file photo shows an A321-200 plane from Air Seoul's fleet. [AIR SEOUL]

Air Seoul, a Korean budget carrier, said Friday it will resume flights between Incheon and Guam in late October, three years after suspending the service in 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
 
The carrier plans to operate one flight a day on the route starting Oct. 26, the company said in a press release.
 

Air Seoul, a low-cost unit of Asiana Airlines, currently flies domestic routes as well as international services to Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines.
 
The airline operates six A321-200 passenger jets.

Yonhap
