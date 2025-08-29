 Industrial output, retail sales, facility investment gain ground in July
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Industrial output, retail sales, facility investment gain ground in July

Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 10:09
A view shows Samsung Electronics' chip production plant at Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on Sept. 7, 2022. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A view shows Samsung Electronics' chip production plant at Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on Sept. 7, 2022. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Korea's industrial output, retail sales and facility investment all rose from a month earlier in July, data showed Friday.
 
Industrial production edged up 0.3 percent last month, marking the second consecutive month of increase, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
 

Related Article

 
Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, went up 2.5 percent over the cited period, also marking the second consecutive monthly increase. This also represents the sharpest on-month increase since February 2023, when the comparative figure rose by 6.1 percent.
 
Facility investment saw a sharper increase in July, gaining 7.9 percent from the previous month. This marks a rebound following four consecutive months of decline through June.
 
It was the first time since February that all three indicators rose simultaneously.
 
The modest growth in industrial output was largely driven by an increase in the mining and manufacturing sector, considered the backbone of the economy.
 
By industry, output in the electronic components sector surged 20.9 percent on-month, and that of the machinery equipment added 6.5 percent.
 
Such increases were partially offset by a 7.3 percent decline in automobile production.
 
Retail sales of semidurable goods, such as apparel, rose 2.7 percent, and nondurable goods, including cosmetics, gained 1.1 percent. Sales of durable goods, such as home appliances, increased 5.4 percent.
 
The statistics agency largely attributed the overall boost in consumption to government-issued cash handouts, called consumption coupons, that were distributed last month by President Lee Jae Myung's administration.
 
Facility investment gained ground across most sectors.
 
Investment in transportation equipment rose by 18.1 percent, while investment in machinery climbed by 3.7 percent.

Yonhap
tags industrial output retail sales facility investment

More in Industry

LG reduces $180 million in treasury stocks and introduces interim dividends for shareholders

Tesla sales plunge again in Europe as anger at Musk keeps buyers away for 7th month in a row

Industrial output, retail sales, facility investment gain ground in July

Taylor mayor says Samsung’s Texas plant could launch ahead of schedule

[단독 인터뷰] 美 테일러 시장 "삼성 텍사스 공장, 당초 계획보다 앞당겨질 수도"

Related Stories

Key economic indicators fall in July amid global uncertainty

Korea's industrial output, consumption, investment all fall in October

Korean industrial output rises for first time in five months

Korea’s industrial output, retail sales and investment drop in January

Korea suffers fall in production, consumption, investment in July
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)