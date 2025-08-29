Korean convenience stores cash in on viral fruit sorbet craze with copycats
Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 15:13
- KIM JU-YEON
Convenience store chains in Korea are selling copycat versions of the fruit-shaped frozen sorbet treats that went viral on social media. The products aren't from the Chinese brand Hong Qi, whose version became popular overseas, but a look-alike produced in China.
Convenience store chain GS25 started selling a new flavor of the frozen sorbet product — strawberry — in addition to the existing mango, peach and lemon flavors, on Wednesday. Each product costs 4,900 won ($3.5).
The mango, peach and lemon flavors were GS25's top-selling ice cream products in August and sold over one million units since sales started earlier this month, according to the retailer on Friday.
The sorbet treats by Hong Qi became popular on social media for their quirky appearances and creamy texture similar to ice cream. The sorbet is covered in a white chocolate shell that gives it its realistic appearance and contains fruit jam.
Products of the brand sold at Korean convenience stores, including GS25 and CU, come in the same flavors, are shaped like fruit and have the same white chocolate shell. The treats are produced at a factory in China, but are not a private label brand or from the originator of the product idea. Nevertheless, GS25 and CU market the treats as "products that went viral globally on social media."
"We are expanding our frozen sorbet line with rich flavors and realistic visuals in line with the summer frozen dessert trend, where consumers seek novelty and fun,” said Lee Ha-rim, a product manager for GS Retail's beverage retail team.
“Following the popularity of mango, peach and lemon, we expect the strawberry flavor to carry on the sorbet craze," Lee added.
