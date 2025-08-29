Louis Vuitton to open Seoul pop-up to debut cosmetics line

Louis Vuitton Korea said Friday it will open a pop-up store in Seoul next month to promote its first cosmetics line, along with another pop-up outlet in New York.The launch of La Beaute Louis Vuitton marks the French fashion house's entry into luxury beauty in collaboration with renowned makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath, who will serve as creative director, the company said in a press release.Louis Vuitton has traditionally focused on handbags, perfumes and clothing in global markets."Demand for luxury cosmetics, particularly color cosmetics, such as lipsticks and eyeshadow, is strong in Korea," an industry source told Yonhap News Agency.During the Seoul pop-up event, opening Monday in the brand's Dosan Park flagship store in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, Louis Vuitton will introduce eight eyeshadow compacts, 10 lip balms and 55 lipsticks. The products were launched globally on Friday.Jung Ho-yeon, the "Squid Game" (2021-2025) actress, is among six models chosen to promote the new line.The launch comes as the French luxury giant faces a slowing global luxury market amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty. In the first half of fiscal 2025, its sales fell 4 percent on year to $46.8 billion.Yonhap