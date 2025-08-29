 Louis Vuitton to open Seoul pop-up to debut cosmetics line
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Louis Vuitton to open Seoul pop-up to debut cosmetics line

Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 17:12
This photo from Aug. 29 shows Louis Vuitton's pop-up store, set to open in southern Seoul on Sept. 1. [YONHAP]

This photo from Aug. 29 shows Louis Vuitton's pop-up store, set to open in southern Seoul on Sept. 1. [YONHAP]

 
Louis Vuitton Korea said Friday it will open a pop-up store in Seoul next month to promote its first cosmetics line, along with another pop-up outlet in New York.
 
The launch of La Beaute Louis Vuitton marks the French fashion house's entry into luxury beauty in collaboration with renowned makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath, who will serve as creative director, the company said in a press release.
 

Related Article

Louis Vuitton has traditionally focused on handbags, perfumes and clothing in global markets.
 
"Demand for luxury cosmetics, particularly color cosmetics, such as lipsticks and eyeshadow, is strong in Korea," an industry source told Yonhap News Agency.
 
During the Seoul pop-up event, opening Monday in the brand's Dosan Park flagship store in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, Louis Vuitton will introduce eight eyeshadow compacts, 10 lip balms and 55 lipsticks. The products were launched globally on Friday.
 
Jung Ho-yeon, the "Squid Game" (2021-2025) actress, is among six models chosen to promote the new line.
 
The launch comes as the French luxury giant faces a slowing global luxury market amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty. In the first half of fiscal 2025, its sales fell 4 percent on year to $46.8 billion.

Yonhap
tags louis vuitton

More in Industry

Louis Vuitton to open Seoul pop-up to debut cosmetics line

Korea's SMEs grow in number and employment, but sales decline

Air Seoul to resume Incheon-Guam flights in October

Korean convenience stores cash in on viral fruit sorbet craze with copycats

Emergency economic support granted to Seosan and Pohang amid industry downturn

Related Stories

Actor Jun Ji-hyun named Louis Vuitton's ambassador

Cindy Sherman's multiple roles on show at Louis Vuitton

Dumplings for 48,000 won: Louis Vuitton opens restaurant in Seoul

Espace Louis Vuitton Seoul welcomes Gerhard Richter and his '4900 Colours'

Pendulum prices
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)