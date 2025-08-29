 'Lookism' author Park Tae-jun divorces former K-pop idol Choi Soo-jung
'Lookism' author Park Tae-jun divorces former K-pop idol Choi Soo-jung

Published: 29 Aug. 2025, 11:26
Popular webtoon author Park Tae-jun, left, and former K-pop idol Choi Soo-jung [SCREEN CAPTURE]

"Lookism" webtoon author Park Tae-jun divorced former K-pop idol Choi Soo-jung last year, though the split came to light only recently.
 
According to sources in the entertainment scene on Thursday, Park and Choi finalized their divorce through a settlement in August 2024, after undergoing divorce mediation. The decision was reportedly due to irreconcilable differences.
 

Park married Choi in 2020 after dating for a decade. He had revealed on MBC's variety show “Radio Star” (2007-) at the time that he had registered his marriage with his longtime girlfriend and become a married man.
 
Park first gained public attention in Korea through season two of Comedy TV’s “Ulzzang Generation” (2009-13) in 2009, a variety show featuring ulzzang — a slang term meaning “best face,” used to describe internet-famous attractive people at the time.
 
Park later worked as a fitting model, broadcaster and CEO of a fashion mall before achieving major success as a webtoon author with hits such as “Lookism” (2014-), “Viral Hit” (2019-24) and “My Life as a Loser” (2019-20) on Naver Webtoon.
 
Choi debuted in the five-member girl group Lotte Girls, a Korea-China joint project formed by Lotte Group. She also made a splash in 2019 when she appeared on MBC’s variety show “I Live Alone” (2013-) as a close friend of Mamamoo member Hwasa.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
