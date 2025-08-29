Korea's capital of ancient culture to showcase the best at APEC summit in Gyeongju
GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang — When the 2025 APEC Summit opens in October, delegations from across the globe will gather in the ancient capital of Gyeongju to discuss economic and trade issues against the historic backdrop of the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C.–A.D. 935), a golden age of cultural prosperity.
And the first stop for anyone seeking an introduction to the Silla Dynasty and its capital should be the Gyeongju National Museum, which the APEC organizers have fittingly chosen as the venue for the banquet.
The dining hall itself is currently under construction, but the museum will serve as a reception area where guests will be welcomed amid a selection of artifacts at the museum.
"The three main artifacts that we are going to introduce to the visitors are the Divine Bell of King Seongdeok, also known as the Emille Bell, a collection of gold crowns and the Roof-end Tile with Human Face," Kim Dae-hwan, curator of the museum, said on Wednesday.
Divine Bell of King Seongdeok
This bell, designated National Treasure No. 29, is the second-oldest and biggest bell existing in Korea at the moment. Measuring 3.77 meters (12.4 feet) in height and weighing nearly 20 tons, this gigantic bell is situated in the museum's front yard, exuding an overwhelming presence, first due to its scale and then due to its detailed engraved patterns.
"During the royal times, paying tribute to the father or the former king was considered very important as a way of justifying the present king's royalty. And this bell was commissioned by his son King Gyeongdeok to pay tribute to King Seongdeok, although it was completed by his grandson, King Hyegong," said curator Kim.
The bell is often referred to as the Emille Bell, a name rooted in a myth that a child was sacrificed during its casting, giving the bell a crying-like sound. However, research confirms that the bell is made solely of bronze and tin, with no human remains.
Due to the risk of damage, the regular ringing of the bell has been suspended since 1992, but the curator said it is expected to resume within this year.
Gold Crown
Gold crowns were symbols of royal authority in the Silla Dynasty, worn by kings. They were adorned with tree branch and antler motifs, along with light green jade. The branches symbolized a link between heaven and earth, reinforcing the king’s divine right to rule.
Six gold crowns from the Silla Dynasty are coming together for the first time ever at the Gyeongju National Museum for the APEC Summit.
Currently, two of them are being exhibited at the Gyeongju museum and two at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul. One is traveling overseas in Dresden, while the last one is at the Cheongju National Museum in North Chungcheong.
“All six will be on display here during the summit,” Kim said. “They will be available for public viewing for a limited time until Dec. 14, before returning to their respective exhibitions. They’re busy.”
Ones currently at the Gyeongju National Museum are the Gyodong Gold Crown, the oldest of the six, which was recovered after being looted from the Gyodong Tomb in Gyeongju. Despite its significance, it is the only one of the six not designated a national treasure.
In a dimly lit room nearby stands the Cheonmachong Gold Crown, dazzling with its array of jade stones and decorative gold chains. The splendor and intricate details of the gold crowns tell just how prosperous and flourishing the culture was during the Silla Dynasty.
Roof-end Tile with Human Face
A broken roof tile etched with a serene smile has become one of the most iconic symbols of Silla culture. Often referred to as the “Smile of Silla,” the tile was returned to Korea from a Japanese collector in 1972 and is listed as National Treasure No. 2010.
Who the face on the tile is is the subject of various theories. One suggests that its bold yet minimalistic features depict the face of Buddha.
Another theory suggests that it represents Queen Seondeok, citing the absence of facial hair and its discovery at Yeongmyo Temple, built during her reign.
Today, the tile’s enigmatic smile has become a beloved emblem of Silla’s cultural heritage, becoming a motif for a range of souvenirs including mugs, keychains and tumblers.
